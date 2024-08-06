Highlights Jhon Duran is still interested in a move to West Ham, despite their recent signing of Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham signed Fullkrug for around £25m, and may not pursue a costly Duran deal, according to Fabrizio Romano

Duran has given priority to West Ham this summer amidst Saudi Arabian interest.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran would still be keen on a move to West Ham United this summer, despite the Hammers having signed Niclas Füllkrug already to bolster their attack, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Duran, 20, impressed in his backup role at Aston Villa last season, netting five Premier League goals from just three league starts, and has been linked with moves to several sides as a result this summer, including West Ham.

Despite Julen Lopetegui's side having signed Borussia Dortmund and Germany forward Füllkrug already this summer to add to their attack, Duran has still given priority to them should he leave Villa Park in this window, amidst interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, according to Romano.

The Italian transfer specialist also remarked that any deal taking Duran to West Ham would likely be very expensive for the club to consider, with over £100m having been spent on Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme this summer already.

Duran "Still Keen" on West Ham Switch

The Colombian has been on the Hammers' watchlist all summer

Fullkrug's West Ham capture may spoil the mood for Jhon Duran - described as being a "complete forward" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - this summer, as the 20-year-old forward has reportedly been "desperate" for Aston Villa to sell him to West Ham this summer.

However, with Fullkrug arriving as part of a £100m+ spending spree this summer, the £40m valuation placed on Duran's head this summer by Villa may prove too costly for West Ham to go for, having now filled the role required at the helm of the attack.

Another striker, particularly a youthful option such as Duran, may still interest West Ham, however, with Danny Ings and Michail Antonio being the only two other forward options available for The Hammers, with Fullkrug and that duo being aged 31, 32 and 34 respectively.

Speaking on a potential deal, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT the details of Duran's interest, including his prioritisation of West Ham over a Saudi Arabian switch:

"At the moment, West Ham's full focus was on Fullkrug, so I think that also [signing] Jhon Duran would be really, really expensive. Let's see what West Ham decide to do. "For sure, the player would still be keen on the move, because the player always wanted to go to West Ham. There was also a call from Saudi from Al-Hilal for Jhon Duran, but the player always decided to give priority to West Ham."

West Ham Have "Work to do" for Wan-Bissaka Deal

The English right-back has been a target all summer

Romano also claimed that there is still work to do on any transfer taking Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham from Manchester United.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated that Manchester United are still awaiting a "final decision" from the Hammers as to their stance regarding the transfer, which is set to cost around £18m.

“They are waiting for the final green light also for Wan-Bissaka to West Ham. “There is still some work to do, but West Ham, next week, will try to have a final answer, also on the case of Aaron Wan-Bissaka after signing Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville, while Guido Rodriguez is waiting for the contracts to be signed."

West Ham are in need of a new option on the right of their defence following the departure of Ben Johnson, which has left Vladimir Coufal as Lopetegui's only out-and-out option in that area.

Manchester United have identified Bayern Munich man Noussair Mazraoui as a replacement for Wan-Bissaka, should West Ham succeed in their attempts to prise the defender away from Old Trafford after five years.