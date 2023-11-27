Highlights Aston Villa star Jhon Duran's position in the team is at risk if his performance doesn't improve in the coming weeks and months.

Aston Villa star Jhon Duran could end up being replaced in the January transfer window, if his performance levels continue to dip, journalist Neil Moxley has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Duran has shown glimpses of brilliance during his Aston Villa career so far, but it doesn't look as if he's earned the trust of manager Unai Emery yet. It comes amid a brilliant run of form for first-choice striker Ollie Watkins, whose showings are currently keeping Duran out of the side.

But if the teenager doesn't prove his worth to Emery in the coming weeks and months, there are claims Aston Villa could look to bring in another striker somewhere down the line.

Watkins on fire as Duran's gametime dwindles

In a way, you have to feel sorry for Duran. While he was brought to the club as a back-up to star striker Watkins, the Colombia-born starlet hasn't had to do much deputising, such has been the former's record in front of goal this season.

Netting once again during Aston Villa's statement win away to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, Watkins took his tally for the campaign to 12 goals across all competitions, with seven of those having come in the Premier League. Interestingly enough, Duran has one more appearance than Watkins has goals to his name this season, illustrating the contrasting fortunes so far.

Nevertheless, Duran - who has netted four times for Aston Villa this term - has impressed on occasion, but inconsistency has plagued his time at Villa Park.

Duran relationship with Emery may have come undone

In his last update about Duran provided to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley suggested that Emery wasn't particularly sold on the teenager, with the pair having struggled to see eye to eye at times. The reliable reporter claimed that despite Duran's obvious talent as a footballer, there has been a concern about his attitude, amid claims of a 'chequered' past at previous clubs.

It comes after Emery himself had to deny a falling out between the two, after rumours surrounding a developing rift. The striker had appeared to delete all reference to Aston Villa from his social media accounts, before Emery addressed the claims during his post-match interview after the Villans' 4-1 victory over West Ham United:

"The only truth is he was not available to play on Sunday because he was injured. He came back from Colombia being injured. We have to support and to help him every day trying to focus him on only football each training session on how he can improve. How he can progress with us. I am not here to control the social media for each individual player and I asked him about it (via Express & Star)."

Now speaking about the ex-Chicago Fire star once again, Moxley claimed Duran's spot in the team could come under threat, if he doesn't show a clear improvement to his game. On the £30,000 per week earner, the journalist said:

“I would think that for Duran, it may be wise for somebody to take him to one side, one of his teammates and just say ‘look this is a wonderful opportunity and if you don't knuckle down, if you don't do what the manager says, and if you don't go on this developmental learning curve that you need to, Villa do have the financial firepower to go out there and buy an understudy to Ollie Watkins who can score the goals, if anything should happen to him in the January transfer window.’ “So I would like to see Duran knuckle down, get his head down, start scoring some goals, start developing and start being a player that Emery can trust, because there's something in there.”

Jhon Duran vs Ollie Watkins - 2022/23 Jhon Duran Ollie Watkins Matches 13 20 Goals 4 12 Assists 0 6 Yellow Cards 2 3 Red Cards 0 0

Duran hungry for goals in midweek clash

The good news for Duran is that he should get a chance to stand in for the on-fire Watkins during Aston Villa's midweek clash against Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League.

Testament to the incredible work Emery has done during his short spell at Villa Park, the West Midlands outfit have already qualified for the knockouts of the Europa Conference League after four matches. It means ahead of Thursday's clash with table-toppers Legia Warsaw, the ex-Arsenal and Villarreal coach should get a chance to rotate his starting line-up.

Three of Duran's four starts this season have come in this competition, meaning there's every chance Emery gives him an opportunity to shine during the midweek game at Villa Park. If not, the 19-year-old could be waiting a while for minutes, with matches against Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United on the horizon for Aston Villa before the turn of the year.