Highlights West Ham have offered £30m plus a player to Aston Villa for Jhon Duran.

Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs, with the Hammers offering a young star in the deal.

West Ham have also asked about Girona striker Artem Dovbyk's situation.

West Ham United have now offered a player-plus-cash deal to Aston Villa for striker Jhon Duran, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers are likely to be in the market for a new centre-forward during the summer transfer window, with Michail Antonio reaching the latter stages of his career. The ageing striker has struggled with injuries in recent years, and the London club have often utilised Jarrod Bowen in a central role in attack.

Duran has found it difficult to become a regular under Unai Emery due to the impressive form of Ollie Watkins, so he could be seeking a new challenge before the new season.

West Ham Make Offer for Jhon Duran

They've offered a player-plus-cash deal

According to respected reporter Romano, West Ham have offered £30m plus a young player as part of a deal to sign Aston Villa striker Duran. Negotiations are currently ongoing as the Hammers look to strike an agreement...

"Understand West Ham have offered £30m plus one young player as part of the deal for Jhon Durán. Negotiations ongoing with Aston Villa to reach an agreement."

Duran, labelled as "special" by Emery earlier this year, not only has the ability to make an immediate impact at the London Stadium, but at the age of 20, he's a signing for the future too. Romano has also added that West Ham have asked for information on Girona striker Artem Dovbyk.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Duran Antonio Appearances 23 26 Goals 5 6 Shots Per 90 3.79 1.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 0.31 Touches in Opposition Penalty Area Per 90 5.09 3.14 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 0.43

Journalist James Nursey recently reported that Duran was expected to tell Aston Villa this week that he wants to leave the club to join West Ham. The Villans were asking for around £40m to allow him to depart, but the Hammers will be hoping that including a player in the deal could help them get this one over the line.

Not only is Antonio entering the twilight years of his career, Danny Ings has also been linked with a departure. Ings' former club Southampton are reportedly interested in bringing him back to St Mary's Stadium, so Julen Lopetegui could be left short of options in attack.

Related West Ham ‘Interested’ in AC Milan’s Alexis Saelemaekers West Ham United are among four Premier League clubs interested in AC Milan outcast Alexis Saelemaekers.

West Ham Agree Deal to Sign Noussair Mazraoui

He is set to cost in the region of £16.5m

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, West Ham have now reached an agreement to sign Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui for a fee of around £16.5m. The Hammers also have a verbal agreement in place with Mazraoui, so this could be a deal that they quickly get over the line.

Manchester United are said to still be in the race to secure his signature, but West Ham have stepped in front as they look to prise him away from the Bundesliga giants.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 25/07/2024