Highlights Jill Scott shut down Daniel Sturridge's Premier League failure with a sarcastic remark.

Sturridge still regrets not winning the league and is reminded of it through music.

Scott cheekily suggests Sturridge's "vibing" may have prevented Liverpool's success, leaving him speechless.

England legend Jill Scott left former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge speechless after making a wild remark over his failure to win the Premier League in Merseyside as the pair linked up on popular sports-based TV show A League of Their Own.

Now 34, the Englishman played for the Reds for a five-year period between 2013 and 2018 and was an integral piece to Brendan Rodgers’ puzzle that so narrowly missed out on winning the league as Manchester City ran away with it – just two points ahead. Having scored 21 domestic goals during that campaign, the Birmingham-born ace – part of Gareth Southgate’s first England starting XI - was unable to steer his side to their first league win of the Premier League era.

Liverpool were five points adrift of both City and Chelsea with three fixtures left to play and many pundits and fans alike touted them to end their league title voodoo, though a 2-0 defeat to the Blues and a 3-3 draw at Selhurst Park took the sting out of their hopes as they entered the final day. A decade on and Sturridge is still being savaged for their inability to reach the promised land – this time by Scott, a former Lioness, and I’m A Celebrity winner.

Jill Scott silences Sturridge with awkward jibe

When quizzed by show host and comedian Romesh Ranganathan about what it felt like to be whiskers away from being crowned Premier League champions, the striker-turned-pundit recalled the agony, claiming that he ‘still thinks about it today’.

“I still think about it. I still think about it today, to be honest, because you always think you get so close to that success. Sometimes I’m driving in my car, and I hear a tune that was playing that year in the dressing room. “I’m vibing, and then I think ‘Damn, we didn’t get it done.’ But, you know, fortunately for the club, they won the Premier League, and it was a great moment for them.”

Scott, who played an impressive 161 times for England, was quick to clap back at Sturridge, suggesting that things may have panned out differently if the former Premier League star hadn’t ‘been vibing’. Those in attendance managed to find the funny side in the segment, though the same cannot be said for the former centre forward. Instead, he was left speechless and bemused.

“Maybe if you hadn’t been vibing, you might have got it done.”

Sturridge seemed stunned by her quick-thinking and sarcastic response before Jamie Redknapp, who was on Sturridge’s team on the show, claimed Scott is a ‘silent assassin’ as the clamour from the crowd began to die out, while the lovable Micah Richards also rubbed salt in the wounds by taking aim at Sturridge with an imaginary sniper. Watch the footage below.

Of course, while plying his trade at Chelsea, he did manage to be crowned a champion of the English top flight, despite starting just two league games during the 2009/10 campaign. Adding to his honours tally came four FA Cups and the solitary Champions League triumph, all while in west London.

Currently without a club, Sturridge is yet to publicly announce his retirement from football. In the meantime, he has taken up a punditry role with Sky Sports and went viral in August for annoying none other than Roy Keane for signing Usher – Nice and Slow as his initiation song.