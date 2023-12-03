Highlights Rookies rarely win NFL MVP, with only 15 receiving a vote since the award's inception in 1957.

Even elite players like Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady took several seasons to win NFL MVP.

Jim Brown is the only rookie to ever win NFL MVP, achieving the feat in 1957 with the Cleveland Browns.

While plenty of rookies have entered the NFL and made an instant impact over the years, first-year players rarely factor into the voting for Most Valuable Player.

In fact, only 15 rookies have ever received a vote for NFL MVP since the Associated Press began presenting an award recognizing the league's top player in 1957, the latest being Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2023.

It took the player with the most AP NFL MVP trophies, five-time winner Peyton Manning, six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts to win his first NFL MVP.

Four-time winner Aaron Rodgers didn't win it until his seventh season with the Green Bay Packers. Even Tom Brady, who won three Super Bowls in his first four years as the regular starter for the New England Patriots, didn't win the first of his three NFL MVPs until his seventh season as QB1.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, came the closest in recent years, winning the first of his two NFL MVP awards in his first year as the regular starter for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, but that was his second season in the league.

So, again, rookies don't win NFL MVP — except for one.

Jim Brown Is the Only Rookie to Win NFL MVP

Brown rushed for 942 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns as a rookie in 1957

The only rookie to ever win NFL MVP was legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown in 1957, which, as mentioned, was the first year the AP handed out the award.

Taken by Cleveland with the sixth overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, Brown won the first of his eight rushing titles that season, running for 942 yards on 202 carries with a league-leading nine touchdowns.

Brown, who was also named NFL Rookie of the Year, added 55 receiving yards and a touchdown in leading the Browns to a 9-2-1 record and a berth in the NFL Championship Game, where they were soundly defeated by the Detroit Lions, 59-14.

Brown received a 38.9% share of the NFL MVP vote, beating out San Francisco 49ers quarterback Y.A. Tittle.

1957 NFL MVP Voting Rank Pos. Player Team Votes Share 1 FB Jim Brown Cleveland Browns 14.0 38.9% 2 QB Y.A. Tittle San Francisco 49ers 10.0 27.8% 3 QB Johnny Unitas Baltimore Colts 7.0 19.4% 4 MLB Joe Schmidt Detroit Lions 3.0 8.3% T5 LG Duane Putnam Los Angeles Rams 1.0 2.8% T5 RE Billy Wilson San Francisco 49ers 1.0 2.8%

What's wild is that 1957 would turn out to be the worst statistical season of Brown's career.

The following year, he became the first back-to-back AP NFL MVP, rushing for 1,527 yards with 18 total touchdowns (17 rushing, one receiving). The only other time he failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark during his nine-year career in Cleveland was in 1962, falling just four yards short.

Brown won his third and last NFL MVP trophy in 1965, his final season, rushing for 1,544 yards and recording a career-best 21 total touchdowns (17 rushing, four receiving). He retired as the league's all-time leading rusher with 12,312 yards, a mark that stood for nearly two decades until it was broken by Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton in 1984.

Only 15 Rookies Have Received at Least One Vote For NFL MVP

In 2023, C.J. Stroud became the first rookie in 15 years to earn an NFL MVP vote

As mentioned above, only 15 players have received at least one vote for NFL MVP at the conclusion of their respective rookie seasons.

Rookies to Receive NFL MVP Votes Year Rank Pos. Player Team Share 1957 1 FB Jim Brown Cleveland Browns 38.9% 1965 T5 HB Gale Sayers Chicago Bears 2.4% 1965 T5 FB Ken Willard San Francisco 49ers 2.4% 1969 4 RB Calvin Hill Dallas Cowboys 9.0% 1972 T6 K Chester Marcol Green Bay Packers 2.7% 1972 T8 RB Franco Harris Pittsburgh Steelers 1.0% 1978 2 RB Earl Campbell Houston Oilers 39.3% 1981 T6 CB Ronnie Lott San Francisco 49ers 1.2% 1982 3 RB Marcus Allen Los Angeles Raiders 7.1% 1983 2 RB Eric Dickerson Los Angeles Rams 21.4% 1983 3 QB Dan Marino Miami Dolphins 3.6% 1998 T3 WR Randy Moss Minnesota Vikings 8.5% 1999 4 RB Edgerrin James Indianapolis Colts 2.0% 2008 T7 RB Chris Johnson Tennessee Titans 2.0% 2023 T8 QB C.J. Stroud Houston Texans 0.8%

Before Stroud received a few votes in the 2023 race, Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson was the only player in the 21st century to receive a vote for the award, receiving one single vote in 2008.

In his rookie season, he finished with 10 touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving), 1,228 rushing yards, and 260 receiving yards, helping the Titans to a 13-3 record and the AFC South crown.

The closest player to matching Brown's feat was Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell in 1978. Campbell (39.3%) actually earned a greater share of the vote than Brown (38.9%) but was edged out by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who earned three more votes than the Oilers' rookie.

Campbell went on to win the award in 1979 after leading the league in rushing yards and touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.