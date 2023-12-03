Highlights Rookies rarely win NFL MVP, with only 14 rookies receiving a vote since the award's inception in 1957.

Even elite players like Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady took several seasons to win NFL MVP.

Jim Brown is the only rookie to ever win NFL MVP, achieving this feat in 1957 with the Cleveland Browns.

While plenty of rookies have come to the NFL and made a significant impact over the years, first-year players rarely factor into the voting for Most Valuable Player. In fact, only 14 rookies have ever received a vote in the NFL MVP vote since the Associated Press began presenting an award recognizing the league's top player in 1957.

Simply put, winning NFL MVP isn't easy. For instance, the man with the most AP NFL MVP trophies, five-time winner Peyton Manning, didn't nab the coveted award until his sixth season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Four-time winner Aaron Rodgers didn't win it until his seventh season with the Green Bay Packers. Yes, he sat his first three years behind Brett Favre. But it still took four seasons as the Packers' starter to take home the trophy.

Even Tom Brady, who won three Super Bowls in his first four years as the regular starter for the New England Patriots, didn't win the first of his three NFL MVPs until his seventh season as QB1.

Patrick Mahomes won the first of his two NFL MVP awards in his first year as the regular starter for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, but that was still his second season. So, again, rookies simply don't win NFL MVP.

Except one, that is.

Jim Brown is the only rookie to ever win NFL MVP

Jim Brown, 1957 NFL MVP: 942 rushing yards, 10 total touchdowns

The only rookie to ever win NFL MVP was legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown in 1957, which, as mentioned, was the first year the AP handed out the award.

Taken by Cleveland with the sixth overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, Brown won the first of his eight rushing titles that season, running for 942 yards on 202 carries with a league-leading nine touchdowns.

Brown, who was also named NFL Rookie of the Year, added 55 receiving yards and a touchdown in leading the Browns to a 9-2-1 record and a berth in the NFL Championship Game, where they were soundly defeated by the Detroit Lions, 59-14.

Brown received a 38.9% share of the NFL MVP vote, beating out San Francisco 49ers quarterback Y.A. Tittle. Here's how the full vote shook out.

Rank Pos. Player Team Votes Share 1 FB Jim Brown Cleveland Browns 14.0 38.9% 2 QB Y.A. Tittle San Francisco 49ers 10.0 27.8% 3 QB Johnny Unitas Baltimore Colts 7.0 19.4% 4 MLB Joe Schmidt Detroit Lions 3.0 8.3% T5 LG Duane Putnam Los Angeles Rams 1.0 2.8% T5 RE Billy Wilson San Francisco 49ers 1.0 2.8%

What's wild is that 1957 would turn out to be the worst statistical season of Brown's career.

The following year, when he became the first back-to-back AP NFL MVP, Brown rushed for 1,527 yards with 18 total touchdowns (17 rushing, one receiving). The only other time he failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark during his nine-year career in Cleveland was in 1962, falling just four yards short.

Brown won his third and final NFL MVP trophy in 1965, his final season, rushing for 1,544 yards and recording a career-best 21 total touchdowns (17 rushing, four receiving). He retired as the league's all-time leading rusher with 12,312 yards, a mark that stood for nearly two decades until it was broken by Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton in 1984.

Only 14 rookies have received at least one vote for NFL MVP

No rookie has received a vote for NFL MVP since 2008

As mentioned in the intro, just 14 players have received at least one vote for NFL MVP at the conclusion of their respective rookie seasons. Here's a quick look at the list.

Year Rank Pos. Player Team Share 1957 1 FB Jim Brown Cleveland Browns 38.9% 1965 T5 HB Gale Sayers Chicago Bears 2.4% 1965 T5 FB Ken Willard San Francisco 49ers 2.4% 1969 4 RB Calvin Hill Dallas Cowboys 9.0% 1972 T6 K Chester Marcol Green Bay Packers 2.7% 1972 T8 RB Franco Harris Pittsburgh Steelers 1.0% 1978 2 RB Earl Campbell Houston Oilers 39.3% 1981 T6 CB Ronnie Lott San Francisco 49ers 1.2% 1982 3 RB Marcus Allen Los Angeles Raiders 7.1% 1983 2 RB Eric Dickerson Los Angeles Rams 21.4% 1983 3 QB Dan Marino Miami Dolphins 3.6% 1998 T3 WR Randy Moss Minnesota Vikings 8.5% 1999 4 RB Edgerrin James Indianapolis Colts 2.0% 2008 T7 RB Chris Johnson Tennessee Titans 2.0%

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.