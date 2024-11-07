The Philadelphia Union have parted ways with head coach Jim Curtin, sources confirm to GIVEMESPORT.

Pablo Maurer and Felipe Cardenas of The Athletic first reported the news. Curtin had been the Union head coach since 2014, his 10 years on the job made him the second-longest tenured manager in MLS.

Curtin led the club to their first-ever trophy in 2020, winning the Supporters' Shield. The club enjoyed a long period of sustained success over the last half-decade before missing the playoffs this year. He had just signed a contract extension in 2023.

Curtin turned down the opportunity to interview for the Atlanta United head coaching role earlier this fall, as first revealed by GIVEMESPORT. Curtin is a two-time MLS Coach of the Year winner (2020, 2022).

The Union believed they needed to go in another direction, sources say. This season was a disappointment, failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Philly's underlying numbers suggested they were still among the better teams in the league, but they missed the playoffs on the final day of the season. The club also made it to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup.

In 2022, Curtin led the Union to MLS Cup final, losing after penalties to LAFC. That season they lost out of the Supporters' Shield to LAFC on a tiebreaker.

Prior to Curtin taking over as interim in 2014, the Union struggled as an expansion franchise. Philly made the playoffs just once in their first four seasons before Curtin was elevated to head coach.

Sporting director Ernst Tanner has overseen this era of success as well, taking over the front office in 2018 and re-signing Curtin to several extensions along the way.

Under Curtin and Tanner's leadership, the Union became a model for youth development. The likes of Brenden Aaronson Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, Paxten Aaronson and more have come through Philly and eventually made it to Europe.