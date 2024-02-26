Highlights Jim Harbaugh has a history of turning teams around with winning ways.

The Chargers hope for an immediate turnaround since they've struggled in recent years.

Bosa is excited about Harbaugh but urges realistic expectations, focusing on one game at a time.

Jim Harbaugh has an impressive track record as a head coach, most recently featuring a National Championship win with Michigan, and the former San Francisco 49ers coach has some lofty expectations as he makes his return to the NFL.

While of course, doubts surrounding his ability to make the leap from the collegiate to pro level for a second time will be present within sports media, at least one Los Angeles Charger expects Harbaugh's winning ways to continue with his new team. Joey Bosa told the New York Post’s Jared Schwartz:

I think he seems like a really genuine guy, which you don't find that a lot in coaches all the time. He's interesting. He loves football more than anything. I think all he wants to do is win. The way he talked about his feelings toward this job and toward the future was pretty exciting.

Since Bosa’s rookie campaign in 2016, the Chargers have gone 62-69 overall while averaging under eight wins per season. Despite the lack of production with the talent present on the roster, Harbaugh might just be the right fit to turn things around.

Jim Harbaugh finds ways to win

No program, college or pro, failed to see improvement under Harbaugh as head coach

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In the three years before Harbaugh became the head coach at the University of San Diego, they averaged just over six wins a season. During his tenure with the Toreros, that number jumped to 9.6, including back-to-back 11-1 campaigns in his final two years.

At Stanford, they managed a shade over three wins a game in the three years prior to Harbaugh's arrival. The Cardinal leaped to an average of seven wins, highlighted by a 12-1 record in his final season with the team.

The 49ers eked out a mediocre seven wins a season between 2008 and 2010, pre-Harbaugh. Once he took over, they skyrocketed to 11 wins per year, featuring two NFC championship appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Maybe you’re starting to notice a trend. At Michigan, they hadn’t won a Big 10 title since Lloyd Carr in 2004, and their last National Championship came in 1997. Harbaugh delivered three Big 10 titles and a national title following pitiful showings under Brady Hoke and Rich Rodriguez before his arrival.

Pump your brakes, Chargers

Even Bosa has tempered expectations on a Super Bowl parade in Los Angeles

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Bosa remains excited to see what Harbaugh brings, he made it clear he doesn't want anyone getting ahead of themselves in terms of expectations:

I'd like to win Game 1 first, then we can talk about Week 2 and then Week 3. Sometimes, getting caught up with all the Super Bowl talk and all the hype gets you unfocused and worrying about the wrong things when you should just be worrying about what's in front of you.

Of course, their star defensive ends' health will go a long way in reaching those lofty expectations. After three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons from 2019 to 2021, Bosa has struggled to stay on the field, playing only 14 total games over the past two years.

All in all, it will be interesting to see how Harbaugh pairs with the Chargers current roster filled with a variety of young talent. Although a Super Bowl might be a reach in year one, it shouldn't come as a surprise to many if Harbaugh turns the Chargers into a perennial playoff team during his tenure.

Source: New York Post

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.