Jim Harbaugh stayed true to form during Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, drafting offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall selection. When asked about the dearth of weapons in Just Herbert's cache following the departures of WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Los Angeles Chargers head coach went full meat head:

Offensive linemen we look at as weapons. When we talk about attacking on offense… Offensive line is the tip of the spear.

Herbert may be wondering who he’s throwing to behind that spear tip, but Harbaugh’s not changing his stripes for anyone.

John Harbaugh’s Favorite Building Blocks

Harbaugh calls the offensive line the only independent position group

Harbaugh’s devotion to building through the offensive line is well-documented. He gave his O-line soliloquy at the NFL meetings a few weeks ago:

The offensive line to me is important. If I asked you the question, what position group depends on no other position group to be good, but every other position group depends on them to be good -- what position group is that? Offensive line. They're not relying on any other position group to be good, but yet every other position group relies on the offensive line to be good. And then the D-line, they'll be the ones that argue back, saying 'We don't need the offensive line to be good.' Don't you? Don't you like when the offense has a 12-play drive? And then they say, 'Ok, you're right.' Building that kind of offensive line is exciting. That group is like a fist. There are five of them playing as one.

The year before Harbaugh arrived with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, the team drafted two offensive linemen in the first round (Anthony Davis, Mike Iupati). Together with Joe Staley, they formed one of the most formidable O-lines in football, a group that went 44-19-1 with a Super Bowl appearance over four years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite Jim Harbaugh's focus on the offensive line as the foundation of a team, he did not draft one in the first round during his four-year tenure in San Francisco. As mentioned, the team already had a few entrenched starters, but it seems Harbaugh has become more intentional with the application of his philosophies.

Of course, football has changed over the decade since Harbaugh left the NFL in 2014. 49ers head coach and offensive wunderkind Kyle Shanahan infamously schemes around lesser O-line talent. Although, San Fran's roster contains perhaps the best OT in the world in the gargantuan Trent Williams.

Regardless of philosophy, Alt was considered by many to be an elite OT prospect, if not the best in class. Harbaugh called him, "a player on the top of our board. Nobody was rated higher than Joe Alt when it came to our selection."

49ers Blocking PFF Grades Under Harbaugh Year Pass Blocking Run Blocking 2011* 64.2 (29th) 71.4 (T-10th) 2012* 79.0 (7th) 94.3 (1st) 2013* 84.7 (T-9th) 80.5 (15th) 2014 78.1 (15th) 88.9 (3rd) *Team Reached NFC Championship

There’s a question as to where Alt will play with All-Pro Rashawn Slater entrenched at LT. However, it sounds like Alt’s ready to play wherever they need him:

I don't think it'll be a huge adjustment for me. I've practiced during this Combine prep preparing to play right side. I think that's something I'd be able to do if the coaches would like.

For those questioning the wisdom of going OL over WR, Jim wasn’t afraid to cite a fairly reputable source, "My brother [Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh] texted me and said, 'That's who I would have taken.'"

The elder Harbaugh has won everywhere he’s coached, including a Super Bowl in 2012. We will find out if his advice will help his younger brother Jim keep up with the ever evolving NFL.

