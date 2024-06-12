Highlights Harbaugh praises Justin Herbert's athleticism and potential to play in different positions.

Harbaugh is impressed by Herbert's intelligence and mastery of details.

Harbaugh aims to lead the Chargers back to the playoffs and build a perennial contender.

Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL, which means that some unpredictable moments are always around the corner.

The Los Angeles Chargers conditioning test presented another. As coach Harbaugh continues to learn about QB Justin Herbert, he keeps getting blown away (via NFL.com):

He smashed the conditioning test last Thursday. I mean, crushed it, like out in front with people trying to keep up with him. To the point, the athleticism and strength, really, he could play tight end here. He could play edge rusher here.

It's already a funny notion, but it's even funnier when you consider that Harbaugh already employs two of the top edge rushers in football, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, who also happen to be two of the highest-paid players on the team as well.

There's no shot that Herbert will play tight end or on the edge at any point during his NFL career. However, at 6-foot-6, adding muscle mass would probably be the only obstacle at this point.

Related Chargers LB Says Jim Harbaugh Reminds Him of Iconic Comedian Jim Harbaugh is a big personality, and Chargers LB Denzel Perryman thinks Harbaugh is a lot like a famous comedian.

Harbaugh Will Try to Get Herbert and the Chargers Back to the Playoffs

2023 was the worst year of the Herbert era

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Effusive praise for Herbert is far from a new development for the Chargers this offseason. Harbaugh also offered this about his new quarterback:

He's been incredible. I think it's probably the reaction that everybody has. From my standpoint, I knew he was really good, but you're right up next to him watching where you can feel the way the ball comes out of his hand. When it comes out, it's going a lot faster than you think, than it looks on tape. He's bigger, taller than you'd think watching TV. Every kind of sense -- smart. It's incredible the way he picks things up and masters things. Every detail, every small detail.

There may not be a coach in the NFL happier about who their franchise QB is than Harbaugh.

In 2022, Los Angeles made the playoffs for the first time with Herbert under center. Their 2023 encore ended with a 5-12 record, the franchise's worst season by winning percentage since 2015. A lot changed during the offseason, including the man residing in the head coach's office.

So, coach Harbaugh is here to do what he did with San Francisco a decade ago: turn them into perennial Super Bowl contenders. Fresh off a national title with the Michigan Wolverines, winning is the standard for his teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jim Harbaugh has a .695 winning percentage as an NFL head coach. That is the highest winning percentage among active NFL head coaches entering the 2024 season.

With an elite quarterback, arguably better than any he's ever coached before, Harbaugh has talent to work with. The roster is slowly morphing to fit his identity. Let's see if he can turn the ship around in year one in the City of Angels.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.