There's no doubt that Jim Harbaugh is one of the biggest personalities in the NFL, and that includes coaches and players.

Now that Harbaugh has been around the team for several months, his players are getting a sense of who they're dealing with. Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman shared his thoughts on Harbaugh, and surprisingly compared his head coach to world-famous comedian and actor Will Ferrell.

I don't want to get in trouble for this, but he reminds me of Will Ferrell," Perryman said. "The way that he talks, his analogies and everything. They really remind me of Will Ferrell.

Harbaugh was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason in hopes that the franchise would take Justin Herbert to the next level, and change the Charger culture to a winning one. The Chargers have a tough road ahead of them, as the biggest obstacle will be dethroning the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, whom the Chargers play twice a year in the AFC West.

Which of Will Ferrell's Characters Does Harbaugh Resemble?

Perryman dropped a hint of which one it might be.

While Perryman wouldn't outright say that his head coach reminds him particularly of Ricky Bobby, from Talladega Nights, he did mention that referencing the movie might get him in trouble.

It's funny to me. I know that he means well and everything's coming from the heart, but I feel like you gotta have a sense of humor to understand some of his lines and gimmicks.

Harbaugh of course, has been a winning coach everywhere he's gone. After a successful stint at Stanford, Harbaugh landed the head coaching job with the San Francisco 49ers prior to the 2011 season. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and three NFC Championship game appearances in four seasons.

Harbaugh would return to his alma mater to coach the Michigan Wolverines, where he amassed an 86-25 record and capped it off with a National Championship win last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Harbaugh holds a 144-52 record at the collegiate level, and a 49-22-1 record as an NFL head coach.

As for the man who gave the hilarious comparison, Perryman signed with the Chargers this offseason on a one-year deal. He previously played for the Chargers between 2015 and 2020 and bounced around the last four seasons, playing for Carolina, Las Vegas and the Houston Texans.

It also happens to be that Perryman's new linebackers coach, NaVorro Bowman, also played for Harbaugh back in San Francisco. Bowman heaped some solid praise on Perryman, saying that he's doing his job well as a veteran. Bowman said, per the LA Times:

We’re in meetings, and he’s answering every single question. He’s there to settle them [fellow linebackers] down and really just say, ‘Hey, coach is talking fast, but it’s just this.’

Back to the Will Ferrell comparison, it's certainly easy to see where Perryman may have gotten the idea, as Harbaugh is a noticeable man when walking into a room and he's known for his sense of humor, according to many former players. Now that the comparison has been dropped, you have to wonder if we can see some sort of skit with Ferrell impersonating Harbaugh.

It just so happens that Ferrell happens to be a major sports fan, as he's constantly seen attending games for various L.A. sports franchises. Perhaps we could see him pay the Chargers a visit sometime soon.