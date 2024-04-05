Highlights Under new Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are going through a bit of an identity change.

Harbaugh wants his team to be tougher in all aspects of the game.

Harbaugh has wasted no time instilling his values into the players on his roster, as they're already talking about wanting opposing teams to fear their physicality.

It's safe to say that the Los Angeles Chargers are going through a bit of a retooling phase. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler have all moved on to greener pastures, leaving their offense barren of talent aside from Justin Herbert.

It's a time of change, but it was badly needed. Los Angeles found themselves in a salary-cap nightmare to begin the season, and now seem to be finding their way out of that.

Los Angeles has also seen a change at the head coaching position. Brandon Staley was fired after the Chargers' embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 of the 2023 season. The franchise brass then won the Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes, as they were able to lure the extremely successful coach (who was fresh off a National Championship with Michigan) to Tinseltown.

Harbaugh knows he needs to change the mentality in that locker room. While their offense was impressive last year, they've lost nearly all of their firepower. Los Angeles' defense looks even worse, having spent most Sundays in 2023 struggling. The Chargers finished the season 28th in total defense and 24th in scoring defense.

If the Chargers want to be competitive in a conference like the AFC, with at least a half-dozen other top tier QBs to contend with, that type of defense is just not going to work. Harbaugh knows that, and it seems as if the players do as well.

Chargers players excited about 2024 despite big departures

The Chargers have gone through some changes in their roster throughout this offseason. Allen, Williams, and Ekeler have all been staples in their offense throughout the past half-decade. Now, they're gone. The Chargers do have the fifth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, so they could add a receiver or another play-maker on offense.

Still, Herbert is going to have to get used to dealing with fewer weapons on offense than he's been accustomed to in his pro career. With that, there's a change in mentality that must occur, starting at the top. Herbert talked about that:

Consistency, attention to detail, emotional stability, bigger, faster, stronger, and more mobile and flexible...that's how you can describe our program.

All of those traits can be attributed to Jim Harbaugh-led teams. Harbaugh has seen success with Stanford, Michigan, and the San Francisco 49ers, and each of those teams had all of those traits. These are things that Harbaugh has been able to consistently instill in his teams, and it seems like he's already beginning that here in Los Angeles.

Notable Chargers Departures In 2024 Player Position New Destination Keenan Allen WR Chicago Bears Mike Williams WR New York Jets Austin Ekeler RB Washington Commanders Gerald Everett TE Chicago Bears Eric Kendricks LB Dallas Cowboys Kenneth Murray LB Tennessee Titans

The Chargers' offseason hasn't been a waste, though. RB Gus Edwards and TE Hayden Hurst were signed this spring, and there's a good chance Los Angeles selects a wideout in a WR class overflowing with generational-type talent. Those moves help maintain some level of quality for Herbert to work with in the unit.

When losing players, especially as many as Los Angeles has lost this offseason, it comes time to get back down to basics. With less talent around Herbert, the Chargers will need to bring a much more physical, smashmouth approach in 2024. Hurst has already bought into that sentiment:

We want to out-physical teams. We want teams to fear us... We want teams to end up giving up in the fourth quarter, where we're just hitting our stride. I think that's where you get the most productive football, when you're just out-physicaling people.

This is the exact identity the Chargers will need. Harbaugh's squads at Stanford, Michigan and the 49ers all played tough football, and wore down their opponents over the course of a game with a strong running game and a suffocating defense. With less talent on the offense, it will be important for the Bolts to mirror this type of play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During Jim Harbaugh's four-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, his game plan was clear: win with a reliable rushing offense and solid defense. Over that span, Harbaugh's Niners compiled the 2nd-most rushing yards in the league (8,912) while also allowing the 2nd-fewest points (1,114) and 3rd-fewest total yards (19,855). The plan worked, as Harbaugh took S.F. to 44 wins over that time, 4th-most in the NFL.

That all sounds great, and if the Chargers can emulate that, they might see more success in 2024. One thing could hold them back, though, as it has in the past: health. Injuries to key players have been hurting the Chargers since what feels like the beginning of time. Here are some of the key players who have suffered long-term injuries in recent years:

All-Pro safety Derwin James missed most of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season with a knee injury.

All-Pro edge rusher Joey Bosa has missed 20 games over the past two seasons due to various ailments.

Starting tackle Rashawn Slater missed 14 games of the 2022 campaign due to injury.

Franchise QB Justin Herbert missed the final month of the 2023 season with a broken finger in his throwing hand.

Herbert knows he'll need to stay healthy if the Chargers want to succeed in 2024:

I'm not really into luck. I like to control the things that I can control, which is why we emphasize the things that we emphasize in training because, over time, it has proven that our guys, especially the guys that are playing the most football, are available to do that.

Herbert's response was with regard to a question about the Chargers' injury history in the past. They've certainly had bad luck with that, but Herbert wants to focus on planning instead of chance.

Herbert will be adjusting his strength training plan, mirroring that of Michigan's under Harbaugh, as they managed to avoid any major injuries during their 2023 National Championship run. If Herbert can stay healthy, and the team continues to mirror Harbaugh's teachings, we could see a lot of improvement from the Chargers in 2023.

