Highlights Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for alleged sign-stealing, putting his future at the University of Michigan and in college football in doubt.

Harbaugh's past involvement in scandals, such as the "Cheeseburger Suspension," and his reputation for breaking rules make him a less desirable hire for any college program.

Harbaugh may end up returning to the NFL, where he had previous success as a head coach, but finding a willing franchise could be challenging given his tainted record.

All week long, there was a fever pitch of excitement in Ann Arbor. The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines were getting amped up for their huge Big Ten matchup with No. 10 Penn State. A win over this conference rival would put the Wolverines in the right mindset for their annual game against Ohio State. A win in that game would solidify Michigan's very legitimate shot at a national title.

But, then a dark cloud of controversy rolled in over the skies, putting a massive damper on that excitement. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten conference for an alleged sign-stealing scandal. What does it mean for the University of Michigan, and perhaps more so, for Harbaugh? This news could very well signal the end of his career on the college football sidelines, and a potential return to the NFL.

Read more: Aaron Rodgers is serious about returning to the field in 2023

Harbaugh's success and suspension

Jim Harbaugh has roamed the sidelines as the head coach at Michigan since 2015. It followed his runs as a coach at the college level at the University of San Diego and Stanford, as well as his time in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers big cheese from 2011-2014. Harbaugh has had plenty of success, no doubt. In college, he has led his teams to nine bowl appearances, including Orange and Fiesta Bowls.

As a head coach in the National Football League, he instilled a fire and passion the Niners had needed. Harbaugh guided the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance and a pair of NFC Championship games in just four seasons by the bay. He's gone 80-25 as the warrior of the Wolverines. He's returned this traditional powerhouse to its former glory after the program had taken a back seat to the likes of Ohio State and Penn State. Perfect, right? Not exactly.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Big Ten swooped in and told Harbaugh he wasn't allowed to be on the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 season for stealing signs from his opponents. The conference issued this statement:

Michigan was found to be in violation of the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition.

Football is a rough, physical sport. The goal is to punish your opponents and put more points on the board than they do. However, there is a code of conduct, where rules are in place to maintain the integrity of the game. Apparently, Harbaugh didn't get that message. And now, he's paying the price, as he should—if the allegations are indeed, true.

What's next for Harbaugh?

What does Coach Harbaugh do now? The answer may largely be out of his hands. While the Michigan brass is supporting him at the moment, he could be done coaching the guys in maize and blue. It would be difficult for the university to keep him on-board after this, especially since he was embroiled in another scandal.

He was also involved in what has become known as the "Cheeseburger Suspension." The NCAA had gotten hold of some receipts from an establishment called The Brown Jug. Why does that matter? Harbaugh had reportedly met with a pair of recruits at the establishment, and bought them burgers. He did this in 2020 during the height of COVID, and this had been deemed by the NCAA as a recruiting freeze period.

Controversy has been around Harbaugh before. He publicly spoke up about his stance regarding abortion, which, either way you go, you'll anger 50% of the population. So, is Jim Harbaugh even a desirable hire by any program in college at this point?

The chances are dwindling rapidly that any school would want to put themselves in the crosshairs of what the coach might do next to draw the ire of the NCAA. Wins, bringing in big booster money, and elevating a program are all key factors in bringing in a coach. While he checks those boxes, it seems sneaky tactics and breaking of the rules are part of his playbook, as well. He simply isn't the sexy hire he had been in the past.

Harbaugh back to the NFL?

Maybe the coach realizes that his future at the collegiate level is spotty, at best. Maybe he's smart enough to know his resume is highly tainted. Maybe he's cognizant of the fact that his record on the field won't be as important as it is off the field when it comes time to interview with another school. When he weighs all these factors that don't bode well for him and his future, it's possible he jumps back into the NFL ranks again.

As mentioned, he had success in the pro game as a head coach. But then the question arises about which pro franchise would want him. He's already coached the Niners. Yet, even with his success there, there was tension. He appeared to lose the locker room at some point. And when Michigan came calling, Harbaugh bolted quickly to his alma mater. San Francisco ownership couldn't possibly want him back.

Plus, there's not even a need for him there, as the team boasts one of the most exciting young coaches in the game in Kyle Shanahan. One might think he'd be a good fit for the Chicago Bears, as they're one of the worst teams in the league and he played there from 1987-1993, going 35-30 as the team's QB. He also played for the San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore Ravens. The Colts and Ravens, the latter of whom are coached by his brother, John, are not options, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley has been on the hot seat for some time now.

However, his rhetoric might not even resonate with adult NFL players anymore. It's a whole lot easier to aggressively get in the face of a sophomore in college than it is with an adult who has a family and a mortgage. Harbaugh is much more suited to hyping up a team of youths than he is with players in the pros who make millions.

But, after this latest sign-stealing scandal, he may not have any choice when it comes to where he blows the whistle at practices during the week and where he calls plays on the weekend. While he did play quarterback, he may have just punted any shot at ever coaching again.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Deep dive into the worst season of Bill Belichick's career