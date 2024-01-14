It might be hard for an active fighter in their 20s or 30s to put together an “MMA Mount Rushmore" list simply because the sport is unrecognizable from the 1990s. What’s great about UFC fighter Jim Miller’s perspective is that he is fighting in modern day MMA times, but was involved in MMA when it was still not appreciated on the world stage.

Miller stepped in the cage and extended his incredible record to 26 wins in the all-time history record books, and he spoke exclusively with GIVEMESPORT.COM about who he believes are the four best fighters of all-time. Miller’s list can be described as paying homage to the warriors of yesterday that paved the way for the athletes of today.

4 Fedor Emelianenko

MMA record: 40-7: 16 KOs, 15 SUBs, UFC wins: 0, Best win: Kevin Randleman

Russia has produced many great fighters in the history of MMA, but resoundingly, Fedor Emelianenko is atop most people's all-time MMA rankings. The calm killer has produced a career that is similar to folklore. Just saying his first name is enough for fight fans to know who you’re talking about. His many epic fights and victories have put him on Jim Miller’s MMA Mount Rushmore.

Win, lose or draw, Fedor would always keep the same plain face. His calmness was part of his fan-favorite appeal as well. While many fighters might bounce around or howl to the moon, pre-fight, “The Emperor” would stare straight ahead as if he was daydreaming, but when the fight started he became the legend we know and love.

During his time fighting for the classic Pride FC MMA organization, Fedor had many great wins. One that stood out was him surviving the powerful wrestling of Kevin Randleman to then flip the script with a slick submission. Though Fedor didn’t look like he was an elite professional athlete, he was incredibly athletic and ultimately had superior technique over the majority of his opponents.

3 Royce Gracie

MMA record: 15-2-3: 2 KOs, 11 SUBs, UFC wins: 11

Royce Gracie, the first crowned UFC champion, started the fire in 1993 with his widely respected underdog performance. Gracie’s win changed martial arts forever as the smallest competitor in the eight-man tournament used his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to win against much bigger opponents, which put the grappling art on the map.

Gracie was the first member of the storied family to fight on a big stage, but he certainly wasn’t the last. Many Gracie family members have competed in the biggest MMA organizations around the world and most high-level grapplers in the UFC have some sort of connection to the Gracie lineage. While early UFC champions’ skills are outmatched by today’s UFC fighters, it’s impressive how well Royce Gracie dealt with the pressure that came with protecting what his family believed in.

Read more: 5 potential fights for Jorge Masvidal after announcing UFC return

2 Kazushi Sakuraba

26-17-1: 4 KOs, 19 SUBs, UFC wins: 1, best win: Quinton Jackson

Third on Miller’s list is Kazushi Sakuraba, a legend who caught the attention of the combat sports world because of his fighting spirit. While the Japanese fighter was not prevalent in the UFC, his time and efforts under the Pride FC banner were memorable.

Coming from an extensive wrestling background, Sakuraba quickly adjusted his game to MMA with powerful kicks and effective submissions. Nicknamed “The Gracie Hunter” because of his four wins against the great martial arts family. Like Emelianenko, the Japanese icon, Sakuraba, is a symbol for his country. Most of his career was outside the UFC, yet his efforts have earned him passage into the UFC’s Hall of Fame.

1 Matt Hughes

MMA record: 45-9: 21 KO, 14 SUBs, UFC wins: 16, best win: GSP

In his prime fighting years, Matt Hughes was a real challenge for the rest of the UFC’s welterweight division to figure out. With a fighting base built around his Division 1 wrestling, Hughes took his game to another level when he was brought into the world-class gym, Miletich Fighting Systems, which was owned and operated by former UFC champion Pat Miletich.

Hughes took what he learned from training with his fellow MFS lions and climbed the UFC ranks. He will always be remembered for his many rivalries. Heated battles with Frank Trigg, Georges St. Pierre and BJ Penn put Hughes at a superstar level. At that time, Hughes was declared the greatest UFC champion of all time. Father Time is undefeated and obviously caught up to Hughes, but during his championship reign, the hard-nosed fighter was a level above the competition.