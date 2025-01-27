A collection of Manchester United fans, after watching their side pick up three points in a 1-0 win over Fulham to climb to 12th in the Premier League table, confronted minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe over the club's recent ticket price hike.

Lisandro Martinez’s strike in the 78th minute of regulation time, albeit deflected, was the difference maker at Craven Cottage as Ruben Amorim’s men edged ever so closer to breaking into the top half of the table. They now have eight wins from 23 outings.

Despite being under the cosh post-goal, the Red Devils were stubborn in their approach and managed to keep out a flurry of late shots from the hosts, much to the joy of Ratcliffe, who was spotted in the stands in west London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After injecting a further £79 million into Manchester United, Ratcliffe now owns 28.94% of the club.

Excitement grew in the lead up to Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team having their minority stake ratified as it, for them, pronounced the start of the end of the Glazer family’s ponderous ownership, which began in 2005.

However, much has been made of the 72-year-old’s string of financial decisions since he took a minority stake in the Old Trafford club in February 2024 – and, while he was sat enjoying the game on Sunday evening, he was subject to all manner of chanting.

In a series of cost-cutting measures – from offloading 250 staff members to removing Sir Alex Ferguson’s ambassadorial role – Ratcliffe has come under mass scrutiny in recent times, including from former Old Trafford steward Frank Robinson.

The most controversial change of them all, however, is the removal of concessions. Ticket prices now sit at a blanket £66 for games at Old Trafford and, as a result, the boyhood Manchester United supporter received a fair bit of backlash during the game.

Being likened to the club’s unpopular majority owners, the Glazers, the away contingent sung: “Jim Ratcliffe’s a ****, Jim Ratcliffe’s a **** – just like the Glazers, Jim Ratcliffe’s a ****!”

But, following the result, fans approached Ratcliffe in a stationary vehicle to deliver their thoughts about Manchester United – and in particular, the club’s boardroom bosses – making the decision to raise ticket prices to £66.

£66 f***ing quid? You’re taking the p***!

In response, the founder of petrochemicals group, INEOS, wound down his window and told the fans to get a photograph before appearing to say “Oh, come on!” as he was putting his window back up. But the reprisal didn’t stop there.

“What are you doing mate? We’re locals. Come on, sort it out! You’re worse than the Glazers mate,” the supporters continued as Ratcliffe’s vehicle remained in the same spot. “We take triple their [Fulham’s fans], our prices should be a third of Fulham’s.”

Recently, the under-fire minority owner explained their reasoning behind the price hikes. Per The Mirror, he told fanzine United We Stand that he wishes to ‘optimise’ the ticketing system and that it’s nonsensical for a trip to Fulham to cost more than going to Old Trafford, one of the best grounds in Premier League history.