Sir Jim Ratcliffe has named the one manager that Manchester United has hired in the years following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement that he wouldn't have brought in himself. The 72-year-old acquired a 25% stake in the Red Devils back in 2023 and has been in charge of the club since. He's made some questionable decisions over the last year and has rubbed fans the wrong way with some of his cost-cutting measures, including laying off a large portion of United's staff.

One other change he's made during his time in charge was replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim as the Red Devils' manager. The former Ajax boss was relieved of his duties in the dugout in October after a poor start to the season and the Portuguese coach was chosen to take over for him.

Things haven't gone particularly well under Amorim since, but there's been a lot of trust placed in his lap to turn United's fortunes around. While he ultimately made the decision to let Ten Hag go, there's only one man that has managed the Red Devils since Ferguson retired that Ratcliffe personally wouldn't have hired. That man is David Moyes.

Ratcliffe Wouldn't Have Hired Moyes

He thought he was too big a downgrade from Ferguson

It's safe to say that United haven't had much luck at all with managers following Ferguson's exit. After 27 years in charge, the Scot retired as the greatest manager of all time in 2013 and no one has been able to replicate his success at Old Trafford. The likes of Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer have all tried and failed, but according to Ratcliffe himself, Moyes is the one manager he wouldn't have hired. Speaking in an interview with the Times, via quotes shared by talkSPORT, he said:

"Look, I like David Moyes, and I think he's a really good manager, but to go from Sir Alex Ferguson to Moyes is not where I would have gone. Moyes stepped into the shoes of Ferguson, who's won the Premier League 13 times, who won the Champions League twice and then you're handing over to a guy that has never managed big players and had never won anything. "He's not necessarily got the personality to stand in front of them all."

Moyes left Everton and joined United in the summer of 2013, but was in charge for just a year, leaving in 2014. He's since bounced around the likes of Sunderland, Real Sociedad and West Ham United, before returning to the Toffees earlier this season.