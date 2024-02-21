Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe preemptively plans to ensure Manchester United stays in the Champions League if they qualify for the competition in the 2024/25 season.

After a mixed season for United under Erik ten Hag, United are now in contention for Champions League qualification, with just five points separating them and Aston Villa.

The INEOS owner aims to distance himself from his other club, Nice, who are also in contention to qualify for the Champions League next season, as UEFA rules prevent clubs with the same owner competing in the same competition.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already forming a plan to prevent Manchester United from being banned from the Champions League should the Red Devils qualify for next year's competition, according to the Daily Mail. They are currently at risk of being barred from the 2024/25 rendition of the tournament because of UEFA's rules on multi-club ownership.

United have had a mixed season under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman facing criticism at various points for poor results on the pitch. Stories even suggested that the squad was split over whether they supported the former Ajax coach as they slipped further down the table.

However, the ship at Old Trafford has been steadied, and United are now firmly in the hunt for a spot in the Champions League next season. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the table, just three points behind Tottenham in fifth. Because of the new Champions League format and UEFA's coefficient system, finishing one spot outside the top four might yet be enough for Ten Hag's side.

Qualifying for next season's Champions League will be a must for new minority owner Ratcliffe, whose purchase of a 27.7% state in United was confirmed by the club on Tuesday. However, the INEOS CEO is also an owner of French side Nice, who are currently third in Ligue 1 and in line to also qualify for the Champions League. UEFA rules dictate that two clubs with the same owner cannot play in the same competition, which means that one side could be kicked out hypothetically.

How Ratcliffe plans to sidestep UEFA rules

The rules state that the club who finishes lower in their respective division will drop down into the Europa League. Were United to scrape into the Champions League with either a fifth or fourth place finish, and should Nice hold on to their current third-place spot, that would see the former fall out of tournament.

However, per the Mail, Ratcliffe intends to take action to prevent that from happening. INEOS plan to 'hand over day-to-day involvement' at Nice as he formulates a plan.

Rattcliffe and UEFA both aim to address the situation before the end of the season, should the scenario of both teams qualifying become a reality. While a sale is not mooted in the Mail's reports, the French club might be restructured so that Ratcliffe becomes more of a figure in the background, while others take control of operations.

That would allow the INEOS chair to focus on United alone and put distance between the two sides. Sir Dave Brailsford, who was instrumental in INEOS purchasing Nice in 2019, has already reportedly stepped away from the club to focus on United.

Ratcliffe confident of there being no issue

Premier League teams reducing their stakes in sister-clubs is not new. Aston Villa and Brighton both had to reduce their stakes in Vitoria de Guimaraes and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise respectively after all four sides qualified for Europe. And United's rivals, Man City, could also be forced to sell Girona should they qualify for the Champions League, as both teams are a part of the City Football Group.

However, Ratcliffe has now spoken about the apparent issue following his minority takeover being confirmed, stating that he doesn't believe there will be an issue if both United and Nice qualify for the Champions League. Discussions have been held with UEFA, per Ben Jacobs, with United's new owner not being concerned about existing rules.

"We’ve spoken to UEFA. There’s no circumstances upon which an ownership of Nice would prevent Manchester United from playing in the Champions League. I’ll be crystal clear on that."

United's Champions League ambitions

Qualifying for Europe's biggest competition at one point looked like a long shot for United earlier in the season. They found themselves slipping down the table after a string of defeats, so the fact that this concern is even coming to fruition is encouraging.

Their resurgence, spearheaded by the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund, has seen the Manchester outfit soar back into the race for the Champions League. Now only three points behind Spurs, and five behind Aston Villa, qualification is looking like a real possibility.

Premier League table - race for fourth Position Club Games Played Wins-Draws-Losses points 4. Aston Villa 25 15-4-6 49 5. Tottenham 25 14-5-6 47 6. Manchester United 25 14-2-9 44

Having won five games in a row, confidence seems to be returning to Old Trafford, and Ratcliffe will hope that results in Champions League qualification. United will aim to continue their run of wins on Saturday 24th February when they host Fulham.