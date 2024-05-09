Highlights Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United is uncertain due to poor performances this season.

Rumors have linked Ten Hag with a move to Bayern Munich, with Richard Keys urging the move "today".

Ten Hag's agent and his involvement in player negotiations have raised questions about United's transfer strategy.

Rumours linking Erik ten Hag with a move away from Manchester United and into the hotseat at Bayern Munich have caused hot topic after the Dutchman's poor season at the Old Trafford helm - and Richard Keys has weighed in one the debate by telling Sir Jim Ratcliffe to "drive" the United boss to Germany "today".

Ten Hag had a decent first season at United by all accounts, winning the Carabao Cup, finishing as runners-up in the FA Cup and coming third in the Premier League in his first campaign as boss, which is a decent haul for a debut season. But this time around has been much more unforgiving for the Dutchman - a group stage exit in the Champions League, an early loss in the Carabao Cup vs Newcastle and some shocking form in the Premier League has seen fans vying for a replacement.

It's yet to be seen whether the Dutchman will depart United, though other managers have been linked with the hotseat including Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate - yet in a shocking twist, recent reports have seen Ten Hag linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who are set to replace Tuchel after he failed to win the Bundesliga, with the Bavarian side relinquishing control of the title for the first time in 12 years to Bayer Leverkusen. And amid the reports touting Ten Hag with the Allianz Arena, Keys has urged Ratcliffe to drive him to Germany "today" amid his poor season at United.

Keys: "Ratcliffe Should Drive Ten Hag to Munich"

Ratcliffe has a huge decision to make on a new manager

Speaking on his daily blog, Keys further questioned why the Red Devils didn't complete a deal for Harry Kane before his move to Germany - seemingly accusing Ten Hag's agent of bringing in players under his guidance to help his client. He said:

"Do Bayern Munich really want Erik ten Hag? If I was Jim Ratcliffe I’d be driving him to Germany myself. Today. "I was interested to read Ten Hag revealing at the weekend that United had indeed tried to sign Harry Kane last summer. They failed. Why? We don’t really know, but they did sign Rasmus Hojlund. That deal was negotiated by Kees Vos, co-founder of the Dutch agency SEG, which also represents ten Hag. Vos also acted for United in the deal. "Andre Onana’s deal was also negotiated by SEG - so too was Sofyan Amrabat’s. All a happy co-incidence I’m sure. Kane has his own representatives."

Ten Hag Has Failed at Manchester United This Season

The Red Devils have a last-chance shot at winning silverware

Ten Hag has seen his doubters increase over the past couple of months. At one point it looked as though United could mount a late charge for Champions League football, but just two wins in nine Premier League games - with both coming against relegation-threatened Everton and basement side Sheffield United - has put an end to that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Manchester United finish outside of the top seven, it will mark their worst season in Premier League history

Unless United take more points than Chelsea in their final three games, there could well be no European football at Old Trafford next season, unless they win the FA Cup - and with rivals Manchester City in their typical phase of relentless form at the end of the season, it's hard to see what would be an upset at Wembley at the end of the month.

