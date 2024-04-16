Highlights Manchester United's poor season has put them out of Champions League spots with Erik Ten Hag's future uncertain.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe seeks Dan Ashworth to lead the manager search post-season to start a club rebuild.

Potential replacements include Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi.

Manchester United's disappointing form in the Premier League has seen them drop to seventh, out of the Europa League spots and their Champions League hopes have all but vanished - and with Erik ten Hag's future in doubt, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is vying for Dan Ashworth to join the club and lead the procession for a new manager.

Ten Hag joined the Red Devils at the start of last season and despite a slow start, he finished the campaign with a Carabao Cup and a third-placed finish to his name; and with fans wanting him to build upon his original success, there was an expectancy of a European run alongside another piece of silverware. But the Dutchman hasn't quite lived up to what he delivered last season and with United in seventh, 13 points off the Champions League and with just the tenth-best home record in the division, more unhappiness is being felt at Old Trafford.

New bosses are thought to be in the pipeline, but United have a long way until they can appoint a new boss - and it's thought that Ratcliffe wants Ashworth to lead the charge in that regard if he can tempt him from Newcastle.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Wants Dan Ashworth to Lead Manager Search

United could be looking for a new boss amid Erik ten Hag's poor season

The report from HITC states that Ratcliffe wants Ashworth to start working in June, just after the season finishes in England, so that United can begin their big rebuild in both playing staff and potentially managerial staff ahead of the new campaign.

INEOS’ initial review of the club and the operations behind it were done by Sir Dave Brailsford, who is thought to be continuing to look at the intricacies of life at Old Trafford. The building of a hierarchy has been a huge part of how United have progressed since INEOS completed their stake - and that could benefit their managerial search.

Whilst Brailsford, Jean-Claude Blanc and Omar Berrada - the latter coming from Manchester City - are all joining the club at a high level, it’s the incoming of Ashworth that will be most key to Ratcliffe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have only qualified for the Champions League in 5/11 seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club

HITC also stated that Ratcliffe has approached Newcastle director Amanda Staveley directly for Ashworth’s signature with the Magpies wanting £20million to release him from his contract, and INEOS are pushing to sign him as Ashworth would be the main man behind the manager recruitment search.

Whilst Ratcliffe is a huge fan of Ten Hag and his efforts at developing young players, United have won just one of their last seven games in the Premier League and crashed out of the Champions League in a group they ought to have progressed in. And that has seen United do their due diligence on new managers - which is why they want Ashworth to lead the charge.

Manchester United: Potential Manager Replacements

The Red Devils could be in the market for managers of many calibres

United have been linked with a plethora of managers but none seem to be massively in the pipeline. Julian Nagelsmann is a name that has been mentioned for quite some time though he appears to be returning to Bayern Munich, as is Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton - though he is likely to remain on the south coast if United don't pay £12m to sign him. Thiago Motta, despite his relative inexperience, has also been touted as a potential name for the Old Trafford dugout.

Whether United are willing to take the plunge and sack Ten Hag in the first place remains to be seen for now but there are certainly questions to be asked of the former Ajax man having massively declined in his second season at the club.

Statistics courteys of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-04-24.