Summary Triple H has become a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

The WWE Hall of Fame recognizes legends who have positively impacted the industry.

Jim Ross has responded to the negative fans who aren't happy with Triple H's induction.

As WWE continue on the Road to WrestleMania, the Hall of Fame will soon be approaching. With Triple H the only announced entrant, Jim Ross has called out the 'embarrassing' fans who have questioned this induction in a heated rant. The turn of the year has provided fans with numerous exciting moments already. With WWE's historic debut on Netflix, the first Saturday Night's Main Event of the year, and now a record-breaking Royal Rumble PLE, wrestling fans are being spoiled. With no sign of slowing down, there is more for the WWE Universe to be excited about.

WrestleMania season also means the return of the Hall of Fame, a yearly event that recognises the industry's best. Having been surprised with his own induction by his closest peers, Triple H is currently the only entrant into the Hall of Fame for 2025. A move that was greeted kindly by many, there has been a segment of fans who have been outspoken about Triple H and how he got his success. Comments that are ill-founded, legendary WWE announcer Jim Ross took to his podcast to shame anyone questioning the King of Kings induction.

Jim Ross Responds to Induction Backlash

The legendary announcer believes Triple H deserves his two-time status

The Hall of Fame is the highest honour a professional wrestler can achieve within the WWE. Starting in 1993, with Andre the Giant being the sole inductee, the ceremony has run every year since with a plethora of acts in the Hall of Fame. From celebrities such as Donald Trump and Floyd Mayweather Jr. to the best of the best like Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels, there is room for anyone who has positively affected the business.

The Game is already a member of the Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2019 as a part of D-Generation X. Triple H will now have the honour of being a two-time entrant in 2025. A move that has been questioned by fans, Jim Ross has called out the 'embarrassing' minority who have responded negatively to the induction, doing so on his Grilling JR podcast.

"Congratulations to Triple H for being inducted, or gonna be inducted soon. Anybody that says he’s not deserving, the only reason he’s in is because of who he married is such bull****. It’s weak. If you’re saying that, stop. Stop embarrassing yourself."

Triple H's Hall of Fame career

The Game has done it all

Credit: WWE

There is no denying that Triple H has had one of the most successful careers of any WWE Superstar. Starting his WWE career in 1995, it took him to 2021 when he was forced to retire. Having succeeded in factions such as D-X and Evolution, the Game also carved out a thriving single's career. A 14-time World Champion and the winner of numerous Best Feud and Best Match awards, the King of Kings is one of the greatest to ever do it.

Currently overseeing the WWE as Chief Content Officer, his in-ring success has seeped into his outside-the-ring work. Spearheading one of the most popular times for the company in recent memory, most wrestling fans acknowledge the positive affect he has had on the industry.