Southampton boss Russell Martin continues to see his side sitting at the bottom of the table as their poor start to the Premier League season continues - and Jim White has stated that the board believe that the young tactician is 'losing the trust of the fans' after more poor results.

Southampton have won just one game in 15 to start the top-flight campaign, alongside two draws - which already sees them eight points adrift of relegation and sitting firmly at the bottom of the table. Something must change, but Martin's insistence on playing out from the back has not helped their cause in recent weeks, with losses against Liverpool, Chelsea and Brentford especially resulting in multiple errors in defence, leading to goals conceded.

White: Martin 'Losing The Trust of Southampton Fans'

The Saints boss' string of results won't be ideal for fan relations

That, according to talkSPORT host White, has seen the board take the view that fans are not happy, and that Martin is losing the trust of their loyal support.

Russell Martin's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 1 =19th Losses 12 20th Goals scored 11 20th Goals conceded 31 19th Shots Against Per Game 18.6 20th xG 18.64 16th

However, they also believe that refereeing decisions have not helped his cause, having had a goal harshly ruled out by VAR in their draw against Brighton. White said on talkSPORT:

"The understanding at Southampton is there is a thought at the top of the club that Russell Martin is losing the trust of the fans. "But there is a feeling within the club that poor refereeing decisions haven't helped - everyone says that, don't they - but that the next couple of weeks could be telling."

With only four Premier League games until the halfway mark, Martin must pick up points by the turn of the year to show that his side are improving. With home games against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United - who have both been poor in their own rights this season - alongside away trips to Fulham and Crystal Palace, there is a real chance to get something on the board.

If Saints head into the new year on just five points, however, then they will likely have one foot in the relegation door. That could see Martin relieved of his duties despite relegation being all but an eventuality, given that it would be the joint-worst start to a Premier League campaign of all-time alongside Sheffield United in 2020/21.

