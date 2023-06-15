One more significant injury to Jimmy Anderson could end his career, according to former England test international and teammate Steve Harmison.

England play Australia in the opening test of The Ashes on Friday the 16th of June, a fixture Anderson has played in for 20 years.

But this summer’s series could be his last.

The Ashes – Jimmy Anderson news

Anderson declared himself ‘definitely’ fit for The Ashes series against Australia following a battle with a groin injury.

The 40-year-old suffered the injury during Lancashire’s County Championship match against Somerset earlier this month.

Anderson will join the England bowling effort against Australia which kicks off at Edgbaston on Saturday.

What has Steve Harmison said about Jimmy Anderson?

Ex-England teammate Steve Harmison is praying the injury bug can stay clear of Anderson.

Speaking on behalf of Online Cricket Betting, Harmison said: “You play Jimmy till he drops.”

“He's one big injury away from being retired. This isn’t making radical headlines but rather that this is a guy who's over 40 years-old. Another lengthy period out is finishing him and he knows that.”

How important will Jimmy Anderson be in The Ashes?

HOBART, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Australia celebrate after winning the Fifth Test in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Blundstone Arena on January 16, 2022 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Jofra Archer was ruled out of this summer’s Ashes series with an elbow injury picked up in May that will see him miss the entire summer of action.

Olly Stone is also an injury concern and sidelined with a hamstring strain.

Speaking to I News, Anderson came out with fighting talk ahead of the clash with England’s biggest rivals, stating that Australia are at risk of being blown away by England’s approach this summer.

“I’ve gone from potentially bowling 35 overs in an innings, trying to winkle a few out, to just giving it everything in your spell. There’s a better feel, everyone is involved and there are ideas coming from everyone.” Anderson said.

The 6 foot 2 fast-medium bowler turns 41 before the end of the Ashes tests and admits it’s unlikely he plays all five tests against the Aussies.

“I think that’s a little bit optimistic, not just for myself, if you said to any of the bowlers ‘three out of five’, I think that’s probably more realistic, more sensible. If it’s four then great. But you’ve got to take it game by game.”

The fighting talk from Anderson ratchets up the heat that little bit more ahead of the crunch first test, but Anderson’s presence will be a huge boost for England heading into clash at Edgbaston.