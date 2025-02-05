Former Fulham and Wigan Athletic midfielder Jimmy Bullard was and is something of a character. Although he was a talented ball player with a good ability at dead-ball situations, Bullard was just as well known for his zany antics, as well as his stint presenting Soccer AM.

Despite some serious injuries, Bullard still made near to 350 career appearances. Although he skated on thin ice at times. He once had the nerve to taunt Duncan Ferguson, one of football's hardest-ever players.

This is something Bullard would come to regret, particularly when Ferguson was waiting for him in the tunnel. Bullard played with some tough players himself. Maybe not as hard as Ferguson, but tough all the same, as he recalls.

Jimmy Bullard's Toughest Ever Teammates

He named a pair of hardmen who aren't often talked about

When asked about the toughest players he played with, Bullard picks out two he played alongside. The first is former Millwall, Fulham and Cardiff City goalkeeper Tony Warner. The 'keeper made 215 appearances for Millwall. He even scored for them with a last-minute headed equaliser against Crew Alexandra. He played alongside Bullard in the Premier League with Fulham between 2006 and 2008.

Off the pitch, Bullard recalls that Warner was able to sort things out without fisticuffs, purely by saying a few well-chosen words. Essentially, he had a presence about him. Although, as Bullard explained, the keeper wasn't someone who was scared to get involved if things escalated.

"In terms of someone you wouldn't want to mess with - Tony Warner. You know when you speak to someone, and you just think, if there's a tear up he's first in!"

Bullard also picked former Wigan and Rangers utility man Lee McCulloch. The Scot was incredibly versatile and known to be able to play at the back, in midfield, on the wing and even up front. He was what Bullard described as enthusiastic when it came to the more physical elements of the game.

His 46 goals for Wigan included the winning goal at the Etihad, before moving north of the border and winning the Scottish title with Rangers. Although Bullard thinks of tenacious tackling when he thinks of McCulloch's playing days.

"He would say, like - 'just pitch it up, Jim - I'm going through someone.' Just to spark something. He'd be like, 'this is flat, I've had enough just pitch it up.'"

McCulloch played 238 games for Wigan Athletic over six years between 2001 and 2007. The Scot did receive nine red cards across his career, although that was spread over 624 matches. Bullard appreciates the days of such hard men are probably gone forever. "It's a yellow card, red card, game over, and you've let your team down," he said. Although Bullard believes the game has changed for the better.

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-02-25.