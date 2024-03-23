Highlights Bad blood led to high animosity between the Pelicans and Heat.

Despite being undermanned, New Orleans sought revenge and McCollum led the charge.

The Pelicans outplayed the Heat, with Butler praising their game plan but maintaining the Heat as the better team.

Jimmy Butler was unable to back up his talk as the New Orleans Pelicans got the last laugh.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat hosted the Pelicans in an anticipated matchup, but New Orleans convincingly left South Beach with a 111-88 victory. New Orleans was able to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Heat, picking up their first win against the Eastern Conference foe since 2020. Bad blood was brewing between these two teams from their last outing, with Butler adding fuel to the fire.

No Love Lost Between the Pelicans and the Heat

Animosity was at an all-time high between the two teams

On February 23, the Miami Heat picked up a 106-95 road win against the New Orleans Pelicans. During the game, there was a four-player scuffle which included Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado, Thomas Bryant and Butler. Marshall and Butler were suspended one game, while Alvarado and Bryant were given a three-game suspension.

Following the game, Butler didn't hold back on his feelings towards the Pelicans.

"We'll beat them the next time too. We’re just the better team… When we get them on our home court, it's gonna be a different game. I hope they're healthy. It’s gonna be the same outcome.” - Jimmy Butler after the game

A month has gone since that game took place and the two teams prepared to face off once more.

Pelicans Make Statement in Miami

New Orleans was out for revenge

Although Butler voiced his desire for the Pelicans to be healthy for the rematch, they were without their All-Star forward, Brandon Ingram. Being undermanned, the Heat were the favorites coming into this game. None of that mattered as New Orleans operated like a well-oiled machine due to their point guard, CJ McCollum, stepping up when needed.

CJ McCollum Stats vs. Miami Heat Category Stats PTS 30 REB 5 AST 7 3PM 6 FG% 57.1

McCollum notched his fifth 30+ point performance of the season and was the best player on the court. Before the Pelicans broke the game open, they led at halftime by a score of 45-42, despite Zion Williamson having 0 points at that point. The former Duke star finished with just four points, which was the lowest of any Pelicans player who played more than 20 minutes.

New Orleans was able to keep Butler at bay, holding him to just 17 points on 42 percent shooting from the field. The Heat were extinguished offensively, not reaching a 25-point total in any of the four quarters. The Pelicans took pride in this matchup, which was on full display in their performance. Following the game, Marshall took to social media to mock Butler's comments in a post which would be deleted shortly after.

Butler wasn't silent following the disappointing outing but instead praised the Pelicans' head coach Willie Green and his coaching staff, but didn't back down from what he said.

"I hope it added fuel to the fire. That's fine. That's fine. They had a great game plan... But I'm going to stick by what I said, we're still the better team." - Jimmy Butler following the Heat's loss to the Pelicans

This was the second and final matchup between these two seasons but could be the start of a potential out-of-conference rivalry between these two teams. The New Orleans Pelicans continue their dominant play and inch closer to the fifth seed in the West. The Miami Heat dropped to the eighth seed following the loss and are just a game behind the Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed.