The post-All-Star Break represents the start of the stretch run of the regular season. In recent memory, it also means we’re inching closer to seeing "Playoff Jimmy."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jimmy Butler scores 14.9% more points in the playoffs than in the regular season since joining the Miami Heat

Playoff Jimmy and the powerful Heat Culture have been two of the most popular NBA themes of the last five years. The Miami Heat’s recent play has added fuel to those discussions, winning seven of their last nine games. Their most recent game saw them lose to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, 103-97, in a game that felt like the playoffs due to its sheer physicality and intensity.

It’s that time of the season. In an interview, Jimmy Butler bared there’s a reason to believe that 'Playoff Jimmy' exists.

"I think this is when you're supposed to be playing your best basketball and you have to find a way to get your team to win these games when you're talking about the playoffs coming around.” – Jimmy Butler

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Playoff Jimmy is for Real

Jimmy Butler has turned it up in the postseason in Miami

The Playoff Jimmy legend has been around ever since Butler was in Minnesota, but it’s transformed into something completely different ever since he became a member of the Heat.

Moments have often encapsulated Playoff Jimmy’s existence. From Miami’s upset of the first-seeded Milwaukee Bucks during the 2020 Bubble, to their Cinderella Finals run during the 2023 postseason, Butler’s had plenty of moments to prove that he turns it up a notch when the lights are brightest.

The numbers also happen to support the moments.

Jimmy Butler’s Regular Season vs. Playoff Statistics in Miami Category Regular Season Playoffs Percent Increase PPG 21.5 24.7 +14.9% RPG 6.2 6.7 +8.1% APG 5.8 5.7 -0.2% Box +/- 6.8 7.2 +5.9% USG% 25.7% 27.3% +6.2%

What’s most telling between Regular-Season Butler and Postseason Butler is how his increased usage is directly proportional to both improved production and effectiveness. The numbers tell us he becomes more aggressive in scoring the basketball which in turn makes him a better player for the Heat whenever he’s on the floor.

He’s already a net positive even during the regular season. Come the postseason, he truly becomes one of the best players in the league.

"We're good, man. I just wanna get into the playoffs. That's it. We get into the playoffs, then we and I can take care of a lot. But I think us as a group, we're going to be just fine."