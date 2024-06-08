Highlights Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were eliminated early, giving him free time to attend WNBA games.

Butler possibly hinted at a Lakers trade, claiming that number 22 "looks good in purple and gold."

Despite having a contract with the Heat, rumors of Butler potentially being traded have surfaced.

After leading the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals last year, Jimmy Butler failed to have as much luck this time around. He sprained his MCL in the Heat’s Play-In game against the Philadelphia 76ers this year, rendering him unable to play the rest of the way.

His Heat were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics, the team that Miami got the best of last year. As a result, he has been able to experience much more free time from the outside looking in, and one of the ways Butler has been blowing off steam was in the form of watching a WNBA game.

“[I’m doing] lot of stuff [I] probably shouldn't be doing. Trying to stay out the way, being in L.A. as much as possible because I realize the Sparks are great, the L.A. team is really good. The Sparks are building something new.” —Jimmy Butler

Specifically, Butler was in Los Angeles to watch the Sparks take on the Dallas Wings. During the game, he was interviewed, and revealed that he has been spending a lot of time in the L.A. area since his offseason began.

Butler hinted at a potential trade to the Lakers during the interview

When asked about Cameron Brink, the Sparks’ star player, Butler responded with a cryptic comment that could be hinting at a potential alternate future of his.

“For some reason, 22 looks good in purple and gold.” —Jimmy Butler

Butler was referencing Brink, who wears number 22 in the Sparks’ purple and gold colors. But Butler himself also wears 22 for the Heat, and of course, the Sparks are modeled off of the Los Angeles Lakers, who also sport purple and gold.

Could Butler be hinting at a potential trade to the Lakers with that comment?

Trade Option?

Butler has two years left with the Heat, but trade rumors have already surfaced

Butler currently has two years left on his contract with the Heat, but rumors of him being traded have opened up in recent weeks, especially after a feud between him and Heat president Pat Riley spawned.

Butler has been the conversation of trade over the past few weeks, especially after the 76ers revealed they would be willing to offer him a max contract should he want out of Miami.

Jimmy Butler – 2023-24 vs. Career Splits Category 2023-24 Career PTS 20.8 18.3 REB 5.3 5.3 AST 5.0 4.3 FG% 49.9% 47.0% 3PT% 41.4% 32.9%

Meanwhile, for the Lakers, their championship window may be closing as LeBron James nears the end of his career. They could view Butler as the final piece to go all in before their current era closes.

The 34-year-old Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this past season. He shot 49.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from the three-point range. “Playoff Jimmy” could therefore certainly serve as a boost to a contending team that acquires him, should the Heat trade him, but only time will tell whether or not that happens.