Jimmy Butler 's name in NBA circles is synonymous with winning, hard work, and running towards the grind. He has led two underdog Miami Heat teams to the NBA Finals, and even though he and the front office appear to be on the outs, he is one of the best players in the league, and arguably the best playoff performer in the world.

Ben Simmons is the opposite of Butler. He has been accused of faking injuries to avoid playing, has a horrible playoff track record, and is not known for a competitive fire.

And yet, the two might be the NBA's next pairing.

Butler, who has been included in recent trade rumors, is apparently interested in joining Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets , according to Nets Daily.

"Jimmy Butler’s interest in the Brooklyn Nets is very, very real. Part of it is New York, part of it is that Bernie Lee — who is Ben Simmons' agent, is very happy with how his client has been dealt with by the Nets.”

Lee is also Butler's agent. Simmons, who was traded to the Nets from the Philadelphia 76ers for a package centered around James Harden , has played only 57 games for Brooklyn, but has made just over $100 million. It is widely accepted that he is on the worst contract in the NBA, but as Butler, who has dealt with injuries of his own, looks for his next landing spot, Brooklyn has made itself appealing.

On paper, a team featuring Simmons, Butler, Nicolas Claxton , Cameron Johnson , and Cam Thomas should be able to compete for a playoff spot, but the Nets have four first-round draft picks in a loaded 2025 class, so their interest in winning now is questionable at best.

Nonetheless, Brooklyn has the assets to get a deal done, and should seriously be looked at as a possible trade destination.

Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat Mock Trade

The Nets manage to retain most of their picks for the six-time All-Star

The Nets will be unwilling to part ways with any of their prized 2025 first-round draft picks, so in order for the Heat to get a fair return, Brooklyn parts ways with three picks instead of two. They will also bank on Simmons remaining healthy in a contract season and include Dennis Schröder in the trade. They also add two proven shooting threats to surround Bam Adebayo in South Beach, allowing the dominating center to control the paint like he never has before.

Full Mock Trade Details Brooklyn Receives Miami Receives Jimmy Butler Bojan Bogdanovic Dorian Finney-Smith Dennis Schroder 2026 first-round pick 2029 first-round pick (via NYK) 2029 first round pick (via HOU, DAL, or PHO)

Bojan Bogdanovic and Schroder are both on expiring deals, so the Heat will have some added flexibility next summer. Since it seems unlikely that any Pat Riley-led team will tank, that flexibility could be used to add win-now players next to Adebayo.

The two 2029 picks won't convey until Adebayo is out of his prime, so the Heat could finally hit the reset button going into the next decade.

For Brooklyn, this trade is a massive gamble. Butler alone raises their ceiling and takes them out of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, while Simmons' track record suggests he will be a non-factor in a possible playoff run. The Nets are poised to rebuild quickly with their four first-round picks next summer, but adding Butler will keep them from adding high-end talent with their own pick, which currently is expected to be near the very top of the draft.

The Heat are likely not in a rush to trade Butler, although if things go south during the season, Miami is not in a place to hold onto their franchise player when they will have suitors prepared to enter a bidding war from around the league.