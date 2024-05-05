Highlights Jimmy Butler's future with Miami may not be as certain as fans thought, with whispers of potential departure.

Jimmy Butler is a well-traveled player as far as the NBA goes. Despite his obvious superstar talents, Butler has bounced around a fair bit in his career. The Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat are all teams Jimmy has called his own.

Many would have thought Miami was the final stop on Jimmy's journey. Butler's lively and driven personality felt like a natural fit with Heat Culture. The Heat have even made 2 Finals Appearances with Butler on the team. It felt like Butler was a hand-in-glove fit for Miami.

However, it seems things are not that simple. As Butler approaches the end of his current contract with the Heat, the conversations behind the scenes have started. Suddenly, Butler spending the rest of his career in Miami doesn't feel like a foregone conclusion anymore.

A day after this report, another one soon followed, with The Athletic's John Hollinger speculating that Bam Adebayo could replace Butler as the face of the Heat.

“Jimmy Butler is extension-eligible, but between his declining play this season and the constant absences, there are increasingly loud whispers that his future might not be in Miami. The Heat openly talking about Bam Adebayo as the keeper of the Heat flame and not mentioning Butler as much is another notable point.”

Butler has a player option on his contract for the 2025-26 season. Should he intend to decline that player option, that would make this upcoming season the last where Butler is guaranteed to be under contract with the Heat.

It's tough to see Pat Riley losing a player of Butler's quality for nothing. Based on the current reports out there, Butler may actually end up being a part of this year's offseason drama.

Where Does Butler Land?

Butler's personality is a lot to handle for some, but his talent is undeniable

Assuming that there's reason to believe Butler is wearing a new jersey in the fall, there should be a few teams out there that relish the opportunity to add a player as great as Jimmy.

The 76ers have already quietly been linked to Butler. Reuniting the pairing of Embiid and Butler without the added worry of how to make it all fit because of Ben Simmons could put the Sixers right beside the Boston Celtics as the class of the Eastern Conference.

Would Riley be willing to trade Butler within the conference and to a contender is the real question that could hold up that talented team from coming together.

If Riley were to ship Butler out of conference, there is a very interesting possibility to consider. What about the Los Angeles Lakers?

LeBron James is old and eyeing one last championship before his career ends. A trio of James, Butler, and Anthony Davis would strike fear into the hearts of any team going up against them.

The Lakers need to make moves to entice LeBron to return to Los Angeles in an offseason where James is reportedly likely to opt out of his contract and become a free agent. LeBron would very likely welcome Butler's personality if it meant there was a championship that came with it.

Playoff Jimmy Is Very Real Category 19-20 Butler 22-23 Butler PPG (Regular Season) 19.9 22.9 PPG (Playoffs) 22.2 26.9 APG (Regular Season) 6.0 5.3 APG (Playoffs) 6.0 5.9 TS% (Regular Season) 58.5 64.7 TS% (Playoffs) 61.6 56.5

Dark horses to keep an eye on could include the New York Knicks or Houston Rockets, both of whom have been looking to add some starpower in the past.

Butler's potential availability adds another layer of excitement to the upcoming NBA offseason.

