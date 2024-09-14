Key Takeaways Jimmy Butler does not plan to sign an extension with the Miami Heat, which could lead to a potential trade in the future.

The Houston Rockets are a good trade partner for Butler due to their young players and draft picks.

The Rockets could offer a deal involving Jimmy Butler for a package including draft picks and Cam Whitmore.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been the subject of trade rumors. The six-time All-Star was unable to reach a contract extension with the Heat, and he plans to decline his player option next summer, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"I'm told (Jimmy Butler) will not be signing an extension with the Heat or any other team ahead of his opt-out in 2025 free agency."

The 35-year-old may not be in the Heat's long-term plans, but he is a legitimate superstar. Over the last five years, he is third in the NBA in total playoff points (1,583). Are the Heat willing to trade him?

Well, according to Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints, there is a real possibility that Butler will be traded this season.

"Pat Riley doesn't like seeing his team fail. If Butler and the Heat get off to a slow start and the All-Star misses time again, there will be real talk of Butler being moved at the trade deadline."

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to Butler. The organization has "interest" in a trade, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

However, there is a more ideal landing spot in the Western Conference.

Houston Rockets Should Trade for Jimmy Butler

Butler returns home to H-Town in a mock trade

Butler was born in Houston, TX. He attended nearby Tomball High School.

Right now, the Houston Rockets are one of the biggest players on the trade market. They have collected a stockpile of draft assets including multiple future first-round picks from the Phoenix Suns and 2027 first-round swap rights with the Brooklyn Nets . In addition, they have a surplus of young talent on their roster. Alperen Sengün , Jalen Green , Jabari Smith Jr. , Amen Thompson , Reed Sheppard , and Cam Whitmore all have major trade value.

It would be in the Rockets' best interest to consolidate some of these assets (most likely the draft picks). The front office has big aspirations. They attempted to trade for Kevin Durant this summer, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns; picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets."

On the court, the Rockets took a major leap forward last season. After a slow start, they caught fire down the stretch, headlined by a 13-2 record in March. Adding a big-name veteran would fuel that fire.

Since the Rockets could not land Durant, it makes sense for them to pursue Butler. Here is a potential deal.

Rockets & Heat Mock Trade Rockets Receive Heat Receive F Jimmy Butler F Cam Whitmore F Dillon Brooks F Jeff Green C Jock Landale 2025 1st round pick (unprotected) 2027 1st round pick via PHX (unprotected)

As a rookie, Whitmore averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in only 18.7 minutes per game. The 20-year-old has serious upside in a larger role. Brooks ($22.2 million), Green ($8.0 million), and Landale ($8.0 million) are all added to make the deal work salary-wise.

The Heat receive two unprotected first-round picks. The 2027 Suns' pick is a big asset, given Phoenix's inability to alter their roster. What will the Suns even look like in three years?

The Rockets also elect to give up their first-round pick in 2029. There are complications surrounding their first-round pick in 2025 and 2026. So, it is cleaner to trade a first-round pick in the future. The Rockets should be reluctant to give up their 2029 Suns' pick or the 2027 Nets' swap. There is too much upside. So, moving their pick makes sense. The 2029 pick will give their young core plenty of time to develop. Even if Butler leaves in free agency, the Rockets should have plenty of opportunities to add talent to their roster over the next four years.

An offer built around Whitmore and these two first-round picks will be hard for the Warriors or another contender to match.

For the Rockets, Butler could slide into the starting lineup at small forward. A five-man lineup of Fred VanVleet , Green, Butler, Smith, and Sengun should be very competitive. Furthermore, Thompson and Sheppard will still factor in off the bench. Trading for Butler should lock the Rockets in as a playoff team this season.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.