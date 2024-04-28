Highlights Jimmy Butler voiced his displeasure with media favoritism in the NBA playoffs.

Jimmy Butler might be sidelined for the NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and his Miami Heat, but that has not stopped him from voicing his opinion of the matter.

In an interview prior to Game 3, which took place on Saturday evening, Butler addressed the national media, claiming that they have displayed favoritism towards the Celtics. He also claimed that the Heat would take control of the series.

“I think we believe. It’s everybody else that don’t. If I gotta hear one more praise about Boston on national TV, when we win the game, I’m tired of it, man. It’s 1-1 and we finna go up 2-1. See you later. Peace.”

The Heat did not go up 2-1. Instead, they were blown out by a final score of 104-84 in Game 3. They were hurt by the absence of Butler, who has missed the last ten days with an injury sustained during the Heat’s first Play-In Game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler also was sporting a new hairstyle in the now viral interview, resembling the famous Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse. Regardless of Butler’s predictions or hairstyle, the Heat never really put up a fight in this game as they did not lead the entire time.

The only time they came close was at the very beginning when they tied the game up at 3-3. But after that, it was all Celtics. Boston scored 40 points in the second quarter alone, more than the Heat put up in the entire game at that point. Four of the Celtics’s starting five put up double digits in points.

Butler's absence has hurt Miami in this series, but the reality is that they were a heavy underdog regardless. They had the harder path to the playoffs which only led them to a first-round date with juggernaut Celtics. The Heat are now 15-11 in games without Butler this year, including both the regular season and playoffs.

Boston now leads the series 2-1 and will look to make it 3-1 on Monday night down in Florida. Meanwhile, the Heat will seek to protect home-court and tie the series up at two games apiece, making matters evermore interesting.