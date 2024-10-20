Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has labelled Blues poster boy Cole Palmer as ‘world-class’ amid his goalscoring exploits. The Dutchman, who scored 87 times in 177 games for the capital club, has identified his heading of the ball as his only weakness, however.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Palmer is the only player in Premier League history to score four goals in the first half of a match.

On course for another terrific season with the west Londoners, Manchester-born Palmer has been in red-hot form this campaign, having notched six goals and five assists in a total of seven Premier League games - a 2024/25 goal contribution tally bettered by no other player in the top flight.

Hasselbaink: Palmer’s Heading is his ‘Only Weakness’

‘Palmer is among the best players in the world when he’s in the zone’

Close

Palmer - a nine-cap, two-goal England international - has been lauded as world-class by Hasselbaink, one of the players with the most long-range goals in Premier League history, but he has suggested that working on his heading would make him more of an all-round menace.

Per GOAL, Hasselbaink suggested that the 22-year-old – when in the groove - is one of the best players in world football: "Cole Palmer is among the best players in the world when he’s in the zone, whatever he tries to do works.

"He plays on feeling and it’s working. He's an exceptional player. He's an exceptional talent,” the former Blues man continued. “He doesn’t need a lot of maintenance, and he just wants to play football.”

Related 8 Players Set to Hugely Benefit From Thomas Tuchel Becoming England Manager Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the players who could thrive under Thomas Tuchel for contrasting reasons.

Former marksman Hasselbaink, who worked under Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024, suggested that Palmer reminds him of a ‘street footballer’ but did single out his aerial prowess as a notable weakness in his mulit-faceted skill set, which is perhaps why his minutes in Germany were limited.

"He reminds me of a street footballer from back in the day, I was afraid that they were going out of the game but he has brought that back. The only weakness you can say he has is heading the ball, but he can pass, score, assist and take free-kicks. He is exceptional."

Given how fruitfully Palmer has begun the current campaign, following his maiden season in west London after his high-profile move from boyhood club Manchester City, it would be difficult to disagree with Hasselbaink.