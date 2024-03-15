Highlights The Los Angeles Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal on Friday afternoon.

Jimmy G will be the backup for Matthew Stafford, filling the role held by Carson Wentz and many others last season.

The Rams must now turn their attention towards replacing Aaron Donald, who retired after ten illustrious seasons with the franchise.

The backup quarterback is one of the most unique positions in the NFL.

On one hand, every team's ideal season involves the backup quarterback never seeing a snap. The goal is always for the starter to thrive and remain healthy, rendering the backup quarterback more of a luxury than a necessity.

On the other hand, the New York Jets just proved during the 2023 campaign (which saw 66 QBs across the league start a game) how important having a competent backup is, as Zach Wilson struggled in place of an injured Aaron Rodgers and cost the Jets a prime season of contention. Being able to keep the offense humming when the starter is out is a valuable commodity few teams have.

With that in mind, the Los Angeles Rams made an important acquisition on Friday, signing former Las Vegas Raiders' QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garoppolo will serve as Matthew Stafford's backup in Sean McVay's offense for the 2024 season.

With their quarterback room settled, the Rams can now turn their attention towards replacing Aaron Donald, who retired earlier in the day.

Garoppolo fills GM's desire for backup "who can win"

Former 49ers QB will be suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season

Though Garoppolo is an excellent backup quarterback option, the Rams won't have access to him right away next season.

On February 16th, Garoppolo was found to be in violation of the league's PEDs policy, which means he'll be suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season as a first-time offender.

That suspension, in conjunction with the cap hit on his three-year, $72.75 million contract, made it an easy decision for the Raiders to release him this offseason.

Last year, his first in Las Vegas, Jimmy G reunited with Josh McDaniels (both spent time in New England together from 2014-2017) and was expected to lead the Raiders' offense for the next few seasons. Then, McDaniels was fired in early November, and Garoppolo lost his starting job to rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell after posting a 3-3 record in six starts.

Garoppolo's 65.1% completion rate in 2023 was a career low for a season in which he played at least six games, as were his passer rating (77.7) and QBR (34.2). His 5.3% interception rate was also a career-worst.

Despite that downturn in performance, Garoppolo still has an impressive resume, as he led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl 54 back in 2019. He's a perfect fit that fills general manager Les Snead's desire for a quarterback "that can help us win a game." Last season, the Rams scored only three points in a Week 9 clash against the Green Bay Packers when Stafford sat out with a thumb injury.

Garoppolo will immediately be the No. 2 QB on the depth chart once he's eligible to return. The team didn't retain Carson Wentz after signing him in the middle of last season, and fourth-round rookie Stetson Bennett's future is up in the air, according to McVay.

