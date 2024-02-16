Highlights QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been suspended two games for violating the NFL's performing-enhancing substances policy.

Garoppolo is not appealing the suspension and will reportedly be released by the Las Vegas Raiders after just one season with the team.

The Raiders are now in even greater need of a move up the 2024 NFL Draft board so they can secure a franchise quarterback.

What happened in Vegas is sending Jimmy Garoppolo home empty-handed.

Late Friday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo has been suspended two games for “violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.” Schefter says the infraction is “related to him using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption”, according to sources.

Schefter also reported that Garoppolo is not expected to appeal the suspension, meaning he will miss the first two regular season games of 2024.

Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly be cut by Raiders

He spent only one season in Sin City

We now know Garoppolo will be on the couch for the first two weeks of the 2024 season, and where he won’t be once the suspension ends. Schefter says the Las Vegas Raiders are going to release the 10-year veteran “prior to the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March”, when he is set to receive a roster bonus of $11.25 million. The suspension allows them to follow through with their plans of parting ways with Garoppolo without having to pay his guaranteed money.

The Raiders currently have only 39-year-old Brian Hoyer and 2023 fourth-round selection Aidan O’Connell in new head coachAntonio Pierce's quarterback room. Las Vegas is reportedly looking to trade up from No. 13 overall and land a blue-chip QB prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo first rose to notoriety during his 2016 campaign with the New England Patriots, starting the first two games of the year as Tom Brady served a four-game suspension for his role in the Deflategate scandal. Garoppolo impressed in those two appearances; he went 43-for-63 (68.3%) for 502 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and won both contests.

Many reports following that season, which ended with the Patriots’ wild Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons, indicated head coach Bill Belichick wanted to move on from Brady in favor of Garoppolo.

Additional reports claimed owner Robert Kraft demanded the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach trade Garoppolo, who was sent to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2017 trade deadline in exchange for a second-round pick. The return was reportedly not the best on the table for New England, leaving many to speculate Belichick intentionally helped out Brady's heir-apparent to spite his own organization.

Garoppolo went 38-17 as the 49ers starter before joining the Raiders on a three-year, $72.75 million contract in 2023. He replaced long-time starting quarterback Derek Carr, who would not waive his no-trade clause and was released by the team on February 14 before nearly $40 million of his contract became guaranteed. 367 days later, it’s Garoppolo getting the boot.

