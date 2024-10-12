Jimmy Uso has remained loyal to Roman Reigns in the latest chapter of the battle for supremacy between the founding and current members of The Bloodline. However, the pair have struggled thanks to the numbers game. Solo Sikoa has a small army behind him, with Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa all by his side. Jimmy and Roman have only one another to depend upon.

The returning Jimmy opened up this week's SmackDown to a raucous ovation on his first appearance in six months after being put on the shelf by a violent attack at the hands of The Bloodline. After Roman Reigns came out to the ring to acknowledge his cousin, Jimmy suggested that the duo could do with some reinforcements. 'The OTC' bluntly replied: "No Yeet!" By the end of the show, though, he might well have been reconsidering that response.

Jimmy took on the 'New Tribal Chief' Sikoa in the evening's main event, but the contest was never going to be a one-on-one contest for long. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu were frequently involved in the match, which ended when Solo took advantage of the referee being distracted to nail a Samoan Spike.

The New Bloodline weren't done there, though, as they continued the assault on Jimmy - who returned to the company by making a surprise appearance at Bad Blood - after the match.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Full Results Result Match Type Time CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match 31:16 Nia Jax defeated Bayley WWE Women's Championship 14:12 Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor Singles match 12:50 Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (via DQ) Women's World Championship 14:33 Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu Tag team match 25:50

Despite previously agreeing to remain backstage, Roman came out to try and even the odds. However, he too fell victim to the numbers game before too long. As the pair recovered in the ring after the beatdown, Jimmy turned to his cousin and spelt out the need for them to recruit some backup.

Jimmy Uso Told Roman Reigns "We Need Help" After Bloodline Beatdown on SmackDown

Jimmy's brother, Jey, is among those the pair could call upon

It does feel like a matter of time before Jey Uso comes back to help the duo, but there will be some baggage to iron out after he initially turned on Roman back in 2023. Since then, the pair have had a feud as well as a match for the WWE Championship, which means all may not be rosy if they eventually do reunite.

Jey may also have to drop the Intercontinental title before returning and joining the fight against The Bloodline. A match with Bron Breakker is up and coming after Bron turned heel and attacked Jey on Raw, but there are no current indications he will drop the title just yet.

Solo Sikoa teased after Bad Blood that the Rock’s return at the end of the PLE was planned, pointing towards the fact 'The Final Boss would be part of the new Bloodline faction. This sets up a potential battle at an upcoming PLE, with a possible tag team match at Survivor Series or even a War Games stipulation as a possibility.

Potential New Members Of Roman’s Bloodline

Close

Roman and Jimmy are currently outnumbered four to two, but Jey is not the only person they could turn to. There are suggestions new members of The Bloodline could come from outside, with Hikuleo tipped to make his debut in the company soon.

Elsewhere, Sami Zayn could make a triumphant return as the 'Honorary Uce' in a storyline that won the hearts of the WWE fans two years ago, making it one of the most popular periods for The Bloodline since its inception.

Solo’s side are leading the war at the minute, but the expectation is one of the aforementioned names will be drafted in to help Roman and Jimmy in the coming weeks.