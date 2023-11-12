Highlights Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira's intense staredown before their UFC 295 fight goes viral, becoming one of the best face-offs in UFC history.

Pereira wins the controversial bout against Prochazka in the second round, with some questioning the referee's quick decision to stop the fight.

Pereira calls out Israel Adesanya for a rematch at Light Heavyweight, wanting him to prove himself in a new weight class.

UFC 295 has been and gone, with one of the most intense moments from the event being the staredown in the main event of the evening. Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira faced off at Madison Square Garden, with both men seeking to secure Light Heavyweight gold.

Procházka, having beaten Glover Teixeira for the belt back at UFC 275, was forced to vacate the Light Heavyweight crown after injuring his shoulder in the build-up to a rematch with Teixeira for UFC 282. Spending over a year on the sidelines, he was looking to reclaim his title in his first fight back.

Pereira, meanwhile, was hoping to continue his resurgence after dropping the UFC Middleweight championship to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. He has fought since that defeat in April this year, beating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in his Light Heavyweight debut, a win which earned him another shot at a title.

Pereira and Prochazka’s intense staredown goes viral

Each man was determined to get their hands on the belt come the end of the bout, entering the Octagon intent on leaving with a title. And their determination was reflected in the incredible staredown that they shared prior to the fight.

As Bruce Buffer introduced the headline act, Pereira and Prochazka locked eyes, and neither man looked away as Buffer continued to hype the crowd up. The duo did not want to be the first to back down, almost signalling to the other what was to come in the next five rounds.

It made for an absolutely incredible moment, and one of the best face-offs in UFC history, with the clip going viral on social media shortly after the fight. You can check it out for yourselves below.

Video: Pereira and Prochazka’s staredown at UFC 295

Pereira’s wins controversial bout

In the end, though, five rounds were not needed. At the end of the second round, Pereira dropped Prochazka with a right hook, before following up with several elbows to the head while the Czech fighter was on his knees.

Referee Mark Goddard stopped the contest shortly after, although some fighters and fans questioned whether the official had been too quick to step in. However, in his post-fight interview, Prochazka admitted that he had been out at the end of the fight.

“I think it was right. I was out but I will never stop. I want to work on it and come back stronger than ever. I'll be back.”

Pereira also gave his thoughts on the stoppage too in his interview, arguing that Prochazka was on his knees and out of it after the right hook.

“I'm not surprised [it was stopped]. After the first left hook, he fell to my legs and I don't think it was a bad stoppage.”

Pereira calls out Adesanya

Winning UFC Light Heavyweight gold in only his second fight in the weight class means that Pereira became only the ninth fighter to win titles in two UFC weight classes, managing to do so in record time (seven fights). Attention then turned to who he would face next inside the Octagon. And he set his eyes on an old foe.

Having won the Middleweight championship against Adesanya at UFC 281, the Brazilian went on to lose the crown at UFC 287 to his rival. Now that Adesanya is without the belt once again following his loss to Sean Strickland, however, Pereira wants a rematch at Light Heavyweight next.