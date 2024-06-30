Highlights Jiri Prochazka suffers a head-kick knockout by Alex Pereira in UFC 303.

Prochazka considers his future in fighting after the loss.

Alex Pereira's knockout was a last-minute addition to their game plan.

In the main event of UFC 303, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka suffered a brutal head-kick knockout versus Alex Pereira. The knockout came just seconds into their second round after Prochazka had been knocked down at the bell at the end of round one. The loss marks the second for the former champion versus Pereira after he lost via a controversial stoppage in their first outing in 2023. Prochazka is still a highly dangerous opponent, losing only to Pereira so far in his UFC career, but upon reflection, Prochazka is beginning to consider his future with fighting.

Jiri Prochazka Released an Emotional Video After UFC 303 Loss

Jiri Prochazka says he must 'evolve' or 'don't fight again'

“Hello everyone – thank you for all your support,” Prochazka in a statement on Instagram. “Thanks to you Alex for the fight. You was better. And only one thing goes on my mind, that I need to evolve to the next level, or don’t fight again. So simple, to be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you. See you in the gym.”

After the fight, his opponent, wished him well, despite some pre-fight trash talk aimed at Pereira's spirituality. “I know he talks a lot about spirituality. Just so he knows, the same god that blessed us is the one that protects us. I pray a lot for him and for me to be well after this fight," Pereira said at the post-fight press conference.

Alex Pereira Breaks Down Brutal UFC 303 Knockout

Alex Pereira revealed that a last-minute change led to the knockout.

After the fight, Pereira revealed that the head kick knockout was added to the game plan just moments before heading into the Octagon.

“Actually, I was in the locker room talking to Plinio [Cruz], one of my coaches, and he showed me the video of Jiri warming up,” Pereira said at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference via a translator. “I saw that he was planning to counterattack that calf kick. Defend and counter. But I told Plinio that he was doing the wrong timing, the timing was not good.

So I saw that he was too focused on not taking that kick and he was keeping his hands down and leaving the head exposed. So I told him, I’m going to explore the high kick.”

His coach also confirmed the moment while speaking with Full Send. "Yeah man, be careful what you post before your fights, alright?" Plinio Cruz said. "We were browsing on Instagram and I saw somebody posted a video of us dancing on the warm-up and Jiri getting ready and the way he was doing, what he assumed was the correct block for the calf kicks was wrong and I showed that to Alex."