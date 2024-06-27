Highlights Jiri Prochazka has accused Alex Pereira of using rituals and summoning higher powers to win fights.

Ahead of UFC 303 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochzaka, who is looking to reclaim his title this weekend, accused current champ Alex Pereira of summoning higher powers and rituals before fights, to help him win them.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters Wednesday, Prochazka even requested that 'Poatan' leave the higher powers out of the fight so that they can have a fair contest.

Jiri Prochazka Makes Special Request Ahead of Alex Pereira Rematch

Prochazka wants Pereira to stop his rituals so they can fight fairly

Not only are Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka two of the baddest men on the planet, but they are also arguably two of the most unique as well, and that's not speaking about their fighting styles. Since arriving in the UFC in 2020, Prochazka has become a huge fan favourite with UFC fans as he is very different to anyone we have ever seen in the UFC with his Viking-like antics outside of the Octagon and seemingly unbreakable mentality. These compliments which have been showered upon Prochazka can also be used to describe Pereira.

Ahead of their huge rematch at UFC 303, Jiri Prochazka essentially accused Pereira of using rituals and higher powers to help him win fights.

“Everybody knows that he’s doing these rituals before the fight. Everybody can feel that, what’s around him and what’s going on. And I think Alex can’t fight without that. So that’s something he’s using normally in fighting.”

What Prochazka is seemingly referring to is Pereira's infamous arrow fire and war cry which he pulls out every time during his walkout to the Octagon. Below, you can watch his incredible walkout at UFC 300 where Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight title with a first-round KO victory over Jamahal Hill.

Prochazka has challenged 'Poatan' not to use his alleged rituals before their fight so they can have an even and fair contest at UFC 303.

“This is my challenge to him, if we can fight in a clear way, in this case, yeah? To be without some another things. Let the higher power be there in the cage to see who’s the best in the world, in the performance, in the pure performance. That’s all.”

Following Prochazka's request, 'Poatan' very bluntly denied his request.

“Everybody has their own spirits, we’re not just made of flesh and bone. If he did not find his or he doesn’t believe, that’s not my fault.”

UFC 303 Happens This Saturday

Despite a major reshuffle, the card has turned out pretty strong

Despite the major reshuffling of the card, UFC 303 has turned out to be a pretty strong card from top to bottom and looks to be an exciting night of fights in Las Vegas. The main card in particular is extremely strong with an incredible main event for the light heavyweight title, an exciting featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and rising star Diego Lopes as well as a huge welterweight showdown between Ian Garry and Michael 'Venom' Page.

