Highlights Jiri Prochazka stepped in at short notice to challenge Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 303.

The 31-year-old chose to prepare in unorthodox fashion in the days after accepting the bout, according to Dana White.

Prochazka was knocked out by the Brazilian when they met last November.

This weekend's UFC 303 pay-per-view had been set to be one of the biggest nights in company history, as Conor McGregor was due to return to the Octagon after a three-year absence. When the Irish superstar was forced to withdraw through injury the UFC had to act fast - and ultimately landed a replacement main event.

Instead of McGregor's much anticipated comeback fight against Michael Chandler, fans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will instead be treated to Alex Pereira defending his UFC light-heavyweight title in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka as the headline bout. The pair first fought at UFC 295 last November, with the Brazilian taking the victory via stoppage.

UFC CEO Dana White was previously quoted saying that he was “very happy” with the card that the UFC has managed to put on following the disappointing news that McGregor wouldn't be appearing. In an interview with Oscar Willis of TheMacLife on Thursday evening, White shared the bizarre manner in which Prochazka reacted to the news of his rematch with Pereira.

How Jiri Prochazka Reacted to Getting Another Opportunity to Fight For a UFC Title

The former champion accepted his UFC 303 bout on two weeks' notice

While most fighters would go straight into training camp for a short-notice title fight, the Czech muay thai practitioner chose to do things a little differently. White explained:

"When Jiri found out about the fight; apparently, he goes into a shed for three days with no water, no food, no nothing and (he) prays, meditates, whatever he does. Apparently, his coach went and banged on his door and told him that this fight was available, and he said something to the effect of ‘If this is what the universe wants’ - so he is ‘that’ dude."

The challenger made headlines earlier this week when requesting that Pereira not to use ‘withcraft' to help him during the bout. Pereira later clarified that he wouldn't be accomodating his opponent's request.

"Everyone has a spirit, we don’t just live in a body… if he (Prochazka) hasn’t found his spirits yet, that is not my fault," argued Pereira.

It’s fair to say that the ‘witchcraft’ allegations have been much less of a headache than previous cheating and drug abuse claims against athletes for UFC boss White. The 54-year-old almost couldn’t hold in his amusement when Oscar Willis joked whether the commission in Nevada tested for ‘witchcraft and sorcery’.

"This is real, this isn’t some fabricated bulls*** where somebody wants to come out with a gimmicky wrestling-type thing. These two are really like this man. These guys are both legit killers and numbers don’t lie, when you look at the stats of what these guys have accomplished, it’s incredible."

It may not be the return of McGregor, but UFC 303's new main event carries a unique intrigue all of its own. Will it be repeat for Pereira or revenge for Prochazka? The MMA world doesn't have long to wait to find out.