Highlights Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy spoke of his confidence and comfort with Vikings' offense following the team's Friday practice.

McCarthy's first practice already showcased his excellent leadership and competitiveness to spark the team's culture.

The decision to move on from Cousins shows the team's focus on future success, which rides on the development of McCarthy.

The first practice for Minnesota Vikings' rookie QB J.J. McCarthy took place Friday and the team's top-ten draft choice is speaking confidently after his debut. The former Michigan Wolverine discussed his extensive studying of the offense after the session, and his enjoyment about finally getting to execute it on the field (via ESPN's Kevin Seifert):

It didn't feel like my first day... I've been going over the offense for a long time now. So being able to [go] out there and perform and execute, that's new, but it was nothing that was overwhelming or too much.

This has to be music to their ears of Vikings fans. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is known as an offensive guru, so to find a young quarterback who is already speaking about his levels of comfort and readiness within the system should be promising for how the 21-year-old may look during the upcoming season.

Related Report Reveals the Real Reason Kirk Cousins Departed Vikings The franchise QB wanted to find a longer term home than Minnesota was willing to guarantee him.

The Vikings Offense Rides on McCarthy

There are big shoes to fill for the former Wolverine

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

In an offense that features established stars such as Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, and T.J. Hockenson with young promising pieces like Jordan Addison and an improving offensive line, the Vikings' supporting cast was always considered to be one of the top landing spots for any of the top quarterback prospects.

With McCarthy gettin by as a 'game manager' for the Michigan Wolverines en route to their National Championship in 2023, there is plenty of hope that he can continue to right the ship and help Minnesota find success early on in his career.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy had a completion percentage of 72.3% in 2023, the 6th highest among all FBS passers.

So far, the rookie seems to be doing a great job stepping in and sparking some competition throughout the roster. He and the offense placed a friendly wager against the defense that they would complete 13 out of 16 passes foran upcoming drill.

The losing unit would be running gassers after practice. Unfortunately, it didn't go over well for McCarthy and company:

If you guys saw, I was out there running.

Even though he got the short end of the stick during this drill, the leadership and competition he sparks each day out there will have long-term effects on the team's culture and help establish himself as a leader of the locker room. No better person to naturally come into that role than your franchise quarterback.

The decision to move on from Kirk Cousins was a tough one, but the front office felt a change was needed inside the organization if they wanted a chance to fix up the roster and contend for a Super Bowl someday soon.

While McCarthy may not be able to set the league on fire immediately, if he shows some promise in year one, the franchise will feel confident they're on the right trajectory. So far, so good in Minnesota.

Source: Kevin Seifert

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.