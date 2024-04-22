Highlights Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy had high praise for Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Oddsmakers have Harrison Jr. projected to be drafted by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4.

If Harrison Jr. falls, he could end up playing for former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy stated something obvious to everyone who watched college football in 2023 during an interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter last week on The Adam Schefter Podcast and ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27 in Detroit.

That undeniable fact? That Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was the "most feared" wide receiver in college football.

That's high praise coming from the star player from the Buckeyes' hated rival (via ESPN:)

McCarthy praised Harrison as the most feared wideout any of his teams faced and the only receiver he actually would stand up and watch when Michigan was on defense, uneasy about what Harrison could do.

Harrison Jr. was the prohibitive favorite to be selected at No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals just a few days ahead of the draft. FanDuel had Harrison Jr. at -240 odds to be selected at No. 4.

There's a possibility that Harrison Jr. could end up playing for former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who teamed with McCarthy to lead Michigan to a 15-0 record and the CFP national championship in 2023. Harbaugh left Michigan to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the No. 5 overall pick.

If it does happen, it would likely be because of McCarthy and a team willing to trade up to get him at No. 4 overall, which would also make it the first time in NFL history that four quarterbacks have been selected with the first four picks.

The Chicago Bears are projected to take USC's Caleb WIlliams at No. 1, with LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye projected to be selected No. 2 and No. 3 by the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, although not necessarily in that order.

Harrison Tore Apart College Defensive Backs at Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. college stats: 25 starts, 150 receptions, 2,495 yards, 31 TDs

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

There was no college defensive back able to keep up with Harrison Jr. over his last two seasons at Ohio State. As a true freshman with the Buckeyes, Harrison Jr. played behind first-round picks Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba and didn't make his first start until the 2023 Rose Bowl. In a 48-45 win over Utah, Harrison Jr. had six receptions for 78 yards and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. College Stats Year Receptions Yards Yards/Rec TDs 2021 11 139 12.6 3 2022 77 1,263 16.4 14 2023 67 1,211 18.1 14

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Harrison Jr. had over 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in each of his last two seasons and was a two-time unanimous Associated Press All-American in 2022 and 2023 and left college with one year of eligibility remaining.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the fifth son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft following Jake Matthews (son of Bruce Matthews), Kyle Long (son of Howie Long), Chris Long (son of Howie Long) and Kellen Winslow II (son of Kellen Winslow).

In 2023, Harrison Jr. won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top collegiate wide receiver and was named Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year. He was also a two-time winner of the Big Ten Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year award.

