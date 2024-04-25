Highlights J.J. McCarthy attempted the fewest passes in college among any of the top 2024 quarterback prosepcts.

McCarthy excelled under pressure with the second-highest big-time throw rate.

McCarthy had the most yards per attempt against the blitz, demonstrating his ability to read defenses effectively.

In the world of college football, quarterbacks who make it to the next level are often associated with high-flying passing attacks and impressive statistical performances. However, J.J. McCarthy's journey as a Michigan Wolverine diverges from this narrative.

Under new Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh, McCarthy operated within a run-heavy offense at Michigan, which limited his passing opportunities. Yet, when given the chance, he displayed undeniable talent and efficiency, capturing the attention of scouts and analysts.

Operating in a system that relies heavily on the ground game, McCarthy's career pass attempts are low compared to other quarterbacks selected in the top-10 of the NFL Draft. However, despite this limited sample size, McCarthy is receiving top-five buzz ahead of Thursday night's draft. The question remains: does the Michigan product deserve to be getting this much praise?

Low Volume, High Efficiency

McCarthy attempted the fewest passes among any of the top 2024 quarterback prospects, but produced the highest completion percentage

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret that McCarthy wasn't asked to do a lot in college. Despite his remarkable career at Michigan, which included a 27-1 record and a national championship in 2023, the Wolverines primarily relied on a run-heavy offense.

In fact, Michigan ranked among the most run-centric teams in the nation over the last three seasons, with only Air Force, Army, and Navy -- known for their unconventional offensive schemes -- having more rush attempts, according to PFF.

This approach meant that McCarthy's passing opportunities were limited compared to other quarterbacks, but when called upon, he demonstrated class-leading efficiency and effectiveness that have caught the attention of NFL scouts and have him flying up draft boards.

Among the 14 top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, McCarthy stands in a unique territory when examining passing yards per attempt and completion percentage. With the fewest pass attempts among these quarterbacks in their college careers, using rate statistics instead of volume stats is the most appropriate way to analytically evaluate McCarthy, considering his overall lack of collegiate pass attempts.

Overall, McCarthy generated the highest completion percentage among any QB in this group (69.4%), while his 9.0 yards per attempt trailed only projected number one overall pick Caleb Williams, per PFF.

Stand and Deliver

McCarthy had the second-highest big-time throw rate when under pressure

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ability for quarterbacks to stand tall in the face of pressure and deliver precise passes has become more crucial than ever. With defenses increasingly emphasizing generating pressure to disrupt passing offenses, quarterbacks must demonstrate poise and accuracy under duress to succeed.

As the league continues to prioritize disrupting quarterbacks, the importance of their ability to stand and deliver strikes becomes paramount. McCarthy's performance in this area highlights his potential as an NFL quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy finished his career at Michigan with a 27-1 overall record (.964), which is the third-best winning percentage by a quarterback in college football history.

A key metric for evaluating this skill is "big-time throw" rate, as assessed by PFF's game charters. Among the 2024 quarterback class, only Drake Maye had a higher big-time throw rate when under pressure than McCarthy did in their respective college careers, indicating both quarterbacks' adeptness at delivering crucial throws in challenging situations.

Both Maye and McCarthy, standing at 6'4" and 223 pounds, and 6'3" and 219 pounds respectively, possess the physical stature and mental fortitude necessary to excel even when facing collapsing pockets.

Another critical skill for quarterbacks is sack avoidance, as it directly impacts a team's offensive efficiency. Jayden Daniels, widely projected to be selected No. 2 overall pick by the Washington Commanders, demonstrated a concerning 24.0% sack rate when pressured throughout his college career. In contrast, McCarthy exhibited a much lower sack rate of 14.9%, the fourth lowest in this draft class.

The ability to rip big-time throws while evading sacks in the face of pressure highlights McCarthy's aptitude for making quick decisions and his elite pocket awareness, traits that both bode well for his transition to the professional level.

Blitz Beater

McCarthy generated the most yards per attempt against the blitz

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

​​​​One of the most effective tactics employed by defensive coordinators is the blitz, where additional defenders are sent to pressure the quarterback and disrupt passing lanes. As a result, quarterbacks must possess the ability to quickly diagnose blitzes, make smart decisions, and deliver accurate passes when extra defenders are coming after them. Defenses blitz to confuse passers, create more pressure, and force mistakes, making the quarterback's response critical to offensive success.

McCarthy not only passed the blitz test in college, he excelled at it. He averaged the most yards per attempt against the blitz among any quarterback in the 2024 class, according to PFF.

Most Yards Per Attempt Against Blitz (PFF) Player YPA vs. Blitz J.J. McCarthy 9.3 Caleb Williams 8.8 Jayden Daniels 8.7 Jordan Travis 8.4 Bo Nix 8.3

His ability to read defenses and make quick, accurate throws allowed him to capitalize on blitz situations. Additionally, McCarthy generated the third-highest completion percentage and the second-highest passer rating when facing the blitz, highlighting his quality of being effective amid chaos.

In anticipation of draft night, all eyes will be on McCarthy to see if the buzz is real and to witness just how high he will be selected in the draft. He stands as one of the most compelling prospects to watch, with his limited but impressive college performances hinting at his potential to shine on the NFL stage.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.