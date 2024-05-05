Highlights The Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy as their QB of the future, putting him in a great environment to develop.

McCarthy's size, skills, anticipatory throws, and ability to create on his own are all positive aspects to his game.

Minnesota's offense with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones offers McCarthy a strong supporting cast.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick of the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft. Moving up one pick from the eleventh spot, the Vikings ensured they could select their quarterback of the future, which was needed after long-time quarterback Kirk Cousins left in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons.

McCarthy was a two-year starter for the Michigan Wolverines under head coach Jim Harbaugh and helped lead his team to the National Championship in 2023.

McCarthy had eligibility left but elected to declare for the draft at only 21 years old.

As draft night came around, and other quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr. heard their names get called, it felt like McCarthy would soon be selected.

The Vikings made this a reality, and by doing so they are putting McCarthy in a tremendous environment to develop as a quarterback. Under the guidance of head coach Kevin O'Connell, and playing in an offense loaded with talent including star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, McCarthy will be given a chance to shine early in his career.

Evaluating McCarthy

How does the Michigan man look on tape?

McCarthy did not partake in any testing at his pro day or the NFL Combine, and much like the other top quarterback prospects, the only thing he did participate in was height, weight, and hand measurements.

At just under 6'3" and weighing around 220 pounds, McCarthy has a decent size for the position. During his final year in Ann Arbor, McCarthy threw for 2991 yards, 22 touchdowns, and finished with a passer rating of 167.4. His numbers were not jaw-dropping, but in Michigan's run-heavy attack, his efficiency with the football was valuable.

Scouting size and numbers is important, but a look at the tape reveals who McCarthy is as a player.

Accuracy

The Wolverines' offense was not predicated on deep shots from McCarthy, but they did need him to hit tight windows when necessary. While his arm strength will never blow anyone away, he puts a good amount of zip on his passes that allow him to hit tight windows.

Michigan goes with a run-action play out of a twins' left look, and the play sucks the linebackers and the secondary forward. McCarthy sells run by holding the ball, but eventually pulls it and falls into his drop back. Going through his progressions, he has both of the twin receivers running in-breaking routes.

Washington is in a cover three variation, but the safety to the left steps up looking to play run, and McCarthy knows it. The inside receiver breaks just in front of the middle safety, while the left safety scrambles to get back in position, and he nearly does, but McCarthy rips a strike to his man in stride for a big gain.

McCarthy's drop-back footwork is solid, and he even does a good job of looking away the coverage till the last second when he throws a crisp pass with a quick release.

Throwing with anticipation

McCarthy's quick release was a major part of Michigan's offense, and so was his overall feel for the timing of plays. Most of the Wolverines' passing game was predicated on run-action looks and RPO's so McCarthy had to be accurate and on time with his throws, which means he had to have great anticipation before the snap and after the snap.

On the snap, McCarthy gives a run-action look, but the defense brings pressure off the right side of the line. McCarthy reads the blitz perfectly, and the linebacker creeps closer to the line of scrimmage. The inside receiver works a slant route runs over the sitting linebacker, and finds space. McCarthy reads the blitz, as well his hot route perfectly, and hits the receiver in stride for a nice gain.

McCarthy's anticipation of the blitz and ability to read the defense helped him to make a quick decision with the pass, which ultimately led to a positive play for the offense.

Creating on his own

McCarthy did play in one of the more traditional offenses in college football, but in some instances, he was forced to create on his own.

McCarthy starts to drop back, but the pocket becomes compromised when both edge rushers start to work their way around the arc. Feeling the pressure, McCarthy flushes to the right and starts to look downfield.

There is no one open initially, but as McCarthy moves out of the pocket, the receivers go into the "scramble drill". As McCarthy nears the sideline one of the receivers creates a little bit of separation, and works toward the sideline as well.

On the run with men in his face, McCarthy fires a pass to the sideline, and the receiver makes a spectacular diving catch, making sure to get at least one foot in bounds.

McCarthy threw a pinpoint pass that only his man could catch, all while doing so from a moving platform.

Using his legs

Michigan didn't call on McCarthy to run all the time, but when they did, it was often in big moments.

Out of an empty look, Michigan appears that they will be looking to throw the ball. McCarthy shows the ball to the jet motion receiver, but then he pulls it while his offensive line blocks the counter.

The defense is in a loose box due to the empty look, and they all key in on the motion man, causing them to start to flow left pre-snap. This is exactly what Michigan was looking for, and it creates angles for the blockers, and McCarthy finds some space to create a big play.

How Will the Vikings Help McCarthy?

Rich with talent, the Vikings' offense is tailor-made for a young quarterback

The Vikings' offense is loaded with talent, but inconsistencies at the quarterback spot in 2023 doomed what was shaping up to be a productive season. O'Connell and his staff went through four quarterbacks over the course of the season (Cousins, Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall), which gave them no true chance to develop any identity.

Despite the challenges at quarterback, the Vikings finished sixth in receiving touchdowns, largely due to the talent of the supporting cast.

Justin Jefferson

Every quarterback in the NFL would be lucky to have a star like Jefferson to throw the ball too, but McCarthy getting to do so as a rookie should help his development immensely.

Even with injury issues, and inconsistencies at quarterback, Jefferson still finished the 2023 season with over 1,000 yards and five touchdowns. Not quite the jaw-dropping numbers the tallied his first three years, but given the circumstances, they were better than good.

Jefferson is the best in the NFL at making tough contested catches look easy.

The cornerback does a good job of sticking with Jefferson on the snap, but the little bit of separation created toward the sideline will help decide the play.

Using his massive frame, Jefferson does create some separation, and the quarterback puts the ball where only he can get to it. Jefferson makes an impressive catch by the sideline and then hauls the pass in while making sure to get two feet in bounds.

This is the kind of spectacular play that Jefferson makes look routine and with McCarthy's ability to hit tight windows both from the pocket and on the run, this should turn into a good pairing.

Minnesota selected Addison in the draft last year, giving them another downfield threat, and a player who can take the top off of the defense when they are keying in on Jefferson. An underrated rookie season saw Addison reach 900 yards receiving and score 10 touchdowns.

Having an explosive downfield threat to pair with Jefferson makes the Vikings' passing attack that much harder to stop.

With the defense keyed in on the three-receiver side of the field, Addison has single coverage on him. Both safeties are locked in the middle of the field and Jefferson, but they don't notice when Addison steps on the gas and burns past the man corner.

Addison beats his man, does a good job of going back to track the ball to make the big catch, and spins his way into the endzone for a touchdown.

McCarthy was not asked to throw the deep ball often at Michigan, but this is a skill he must develop. There are some questions about his arm strength, but with his accuracy and ability to anticipate when he needs to get the ball out of his hands, McCarthy can work around this.

Addison is close to becoming a household name, and McCarthy can help him get there.

Due to an unfortunate late-season knee injury, Hockenson might not be ready at the start of the 2024 season, but when he returns he will be a key contributor to McCarthy's development.

The strongest aspect of McCarthy's game coming into the NFL is his ability to read the middle of the defense and attack it, which is where Hockenson thrives.

Hockenson is a tremendous route runner, and he does most of his best work out of the slot.

A pre-snap motion brings him inside, but on the snap, he breaks and looks to be heading to the sideline. The linebacker starts to flow to the outside as Hockenson enters his zone, but Hockenson quickly plants his foot in the ground and breaks inside on an angle route. A good pass hits him in the hands and allows him to fight for yards after the catch.

These in-breaking routes and other passes over the middle should allow McCarthy to treat Hockenson like a security blanket when Jefferson is double-covered. The familiarity of Hockenson's route tree, and what McCarthy was asked to do in college should translate to some well-timed connections between the two.

Much like his offense at Michigan, the Vikings offense uses the running game to set up passing plays. O'Connell's offense lacked a true standout running back in 2023, but the addition of Jones in free agency will add another element to the Vikings offense, and give McCarthy some sense of familiarity.

Jones is a back with good cutback ability and solid vision. He will be a good fit for O'Connel's zone run game and can be used to run inside or outside.

The Green Bay Packers run an outside pitch to the left, but using good vision, Jones finds the hole in the backside of the play and hits it with a head of steam. Weaving through the defense, and breaking a few more tackles to end the play, Jones rips off over 50 yards and flips the field for his team.

Jones should be able to feast in the Vikings' offense, and opposing defenses will be looking to take away the passing game, which could lead to light boxes and favorable angles to run the ball. Having a solid run game with a rookie quarterback can also be a positive, and should help relieve any strain on McCarthy to be perfect every play.

The Final Verdict

How will it all pan out?

There is a small chance that the Vikings will elect to start the season with journeyman Sam Darnold at quarterback, but at some point, they have to make the commitment to playing McCarthy.

Not only does the teams' commitment to taking him with a top-ten pick warrant having to play him early in his career, but they also need to maximize what they can do with their current roster, and begin to start to lock up Jefferson long-term.

Highest Big Time Throw Rate Under Pressure in 2023 (PFF) Player Big Time Throw Rate Jason Bean 13.9% J.J. McCarthy 13.1% Jayden Daniels 12.0% Seth Henigan 11.8% Thomas Castellanos 11.5%

At the end of the 2024 season, Jefferson's rookie deal expires and will give him a chance to hit the free agent market, and likely receive the largest contract ever for a wide receiver. If the Vikings want a chance to sign him to an extension before this point, they will need to show him that they are committed to long-term success, starting with the development of McCarthy.

In the same breath, as a rookie quarterback, it will be McCarthy who is dependent on the established talent on the team like Jefferson to help him develop and find his way in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy finished his career at Michigan with a 27-1 overall record (.964), which is the third-best winning percentage by a quarterback in college football history.

If McCarthy falters, the landscape in Minnesota will look much different very soon. If he proves that he can develop into a quality starter and a leader in the team, the Vikings could be set up to compete for the next decade.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.