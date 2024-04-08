Highlights J.J. McCarthy has high NFL Draft potential after success at Michigan.

The Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders are prime landing spots for McCarthy.

The right team with the right coach and system will be essential for McCarthy's success.

Few quarterbacks in recent years have seen their draft stock soar leading up to the NFL Draft in the way Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy has.

McCarthy now seems like a lock to be selected in the first round after leading the Wolverines to the CFP National Championship and going 27-1 as a starter over the last two seasons. While NFL teams have been dazzled by McCarthy in the pre-draft process, winding up on the wrong team with the wrong coach and in the wrong system could be disastrous for the young quarterback.

The right team, though? That could be magic.

Here’s a look at the three best landing spots for McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27 in Detroit.

1 Denver Broncos - No. 12 Overall Pick

Quarterbacks on roster: Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci

The Denver Broncos and their fans are in desperate need of a fresh start at quarterback after two disastrous seasons with Russell Wilson under center. McCarthy would be a welcome addition to a roster that hasn’t even been passably good at the position since winning the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning in 2015.

J.J. McCarthy Career Starts Season Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2021 516 5 2 57.6% 2022 2,719 22 5 64.6% 2023 2,991 22 4 72.3%

Anyone who followed the Broncos last season knows they improved down the stretch under first-year head coach Sean Payton in spite of Wilson and not because of him.

It’s also Payton who is the biggest reason why McCarthy would thrive in Denver. Payton has experience guiding the career of a young, up-and-coming quarterback after spending 15 record-breaking years coaching Drew Brees on the New Orleans Saints, highlighted by a Super Bowl win in 2009.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Denver Broncos have not made the playoffs since they won Super Bowl 50 eight seasons ago. That eight-year playoff drought represents their longest since their first playoff appearance in 1977. It's also the second-longest active playoff drought in the NFL, behind only the New York Jets (13).

ESPN’s Matt Miller has the Broncos trading up with the Arizona Cardinals to take McCarthy with the No. 4 overall pick in his latest seven-round mock draft. As Miller wrote:

McCarthy is a tough, instinctive and accurate quarterback with above-average mobility and great play from the pocket. I'm not saying he's Drew Brees, but the style of play would fit very well with what Payton ran in New Orleans. McCarthy is relatively inexperienced with just 28 starts in college, but he left Michigan with a 27-1 record. He completed 72.1% of his passes and threw only four picks last season, and his third-down QBR of 86.7 was 11th-best in the nation. McCarthy would be a sure bet to beat out Jarrett Stidham and start in Denver Week 1.

2 Minnesota Vikings - No. 11 Overall pick

Quarterbacks on roster: Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall

The Minnesota Vikings lost their starting quarterback when Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons on March 13 and have brought Sam Darnold in on a one-year, $10 million contract to serve as a stopgap.

McCarthy is projected to go to the Vikings via a trade-up scenario in the latest GIVEMESPORT Mock Draft in which the Vikings get the No. 5 overall pick and the Los Angeles Chargers receive the Vikings’ No. 11 and No. 23 first-round picks in 2024 along with a third-round pick in 2025.

McCarthy would have a bit of a buffer with Darnold already in place, but having a quarterback in front of him with just a one-year contract constitutes writing on the wall — when Vikings' head coach Kevin O’Connell decides McCarthy is ready, he’ll be on the field.

3 Las Vegas Raiders - No. 13 overall

Quarterbacks on roster: Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Brown Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders seem like they’re due to make a move like this. Not only have they not picked a quarterback in the first round since moving to Las Vegas in 2020, they haven’t selected a quarterback in the first round since taking JaMarcus Russell at No. 1 overall in 2007.

The guy holding the starting spot right now — 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell — went 5-5 in 10 starts and almost got benched several times. Which is probably why the Raiders signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to a two-year contract on March 14.

Minshew might be the better mentor for McCarthy, as he is already well-versed in the business of the NFL.

While there’s some hesitation about placing McCarthy with a virtually unproven head coach in Antonio Pierce, remember it was Pierce who stepped in and went 5-4 as the interim head coach for the Raiders down the stretch in 2023 and came just one win from making the playoffs.

One problem with bringing in a young quarterback to Las Vegas? It's not totally clear what kind of offensive coach Pierce is going to be from that small sample size in 2023 after the Raiders lost 3-0 to the Vikings in his first game as interim coach then beat the Chargers 63-21 the very next week.

