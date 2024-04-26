Highlights J.J. McCarthy was selected 10th overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

The pick continues a run on quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Michigan alum is the fifth QB taken in the top ten.

The Vikings now have their franchise QB, who will likely compete with Sam Darnold for the starting QB gig.

Under new Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy operated within a run-heavy offense at Michigan, which limited his passing opportunities. Yet, when given the chance, he displayed undeniable talent and efficiency, capturing the attention of scouts and analysts.

Despite limited production in college, rumors began to swirl that McCarthy had earned his way into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after leading the Wolverines to a National Championship. As the draft drew closer and closer, it became apparent that McCarthy was going to be selected in the top ten picks.

Now, McCarthy officially has an NFL home. The Minnesota Vikings selected the quarterback with the tenth overall pick in the draft, making him the fifth signal caller off the board in the top ten. They traded up with the New York Jets to make the pick.

This pick gives Minnesota the franchise quarterback they've been searching for following Kirk Cousins' departure in free agency, and it should give McCarthy a chance to prove himself as a high-end signal caller early on in his career.

Though he didn't face as much adversity as some of the other top QB prospects from this class, McCarthy is a proven winner who came through an excellent program with an excellent coach. Sometimes, the best thing to do in the NFL Draft is to pick the sure thing.

McCarthy Has Low Ceiling, But High Floor

Michigan QB had a 69.4% completion rate in his college career

J.J. McCarthy finished his career at Michigan with a 27-1 overall record (.964), which is the third-best winning percentage by a quarterback in college football history.

There's little doubt that influenced the selection, since a quarterback who never passed for more than 3,000 yards in a season doesn't traditionally earn first-round pick status.

J.J. McCarthy Career Stats Stat 2021 2022 2023 Yards 516 2719 2991 TDs 5 22 24 INTs 2 5 4 Comp.% 57.6 64.6 72.3

As a junior, McCarthy showed significant improvement in the velocity department and routinely shot the ball between multiple defenders when facing zone coverage. He has a penchant for attacking the middle of the field, often trying to slip the ball through the smallest crevice to his receiver.

McCarthy's at his best when playing within structure, and he can make routine throws without much trouble. He isn't the most creative quarterback, but he can handle blitzes and pressures well. Though his raw talent isn't as impressive as other quarterbacks in the class, his cognitive abilities and football IQ are exceptional.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Michigan ranked among the most run-centric teams in the nation over the last three seasons, with only Air Force, Army, and Navy -- known for their unconventional offensive schemes -- having more rush attempts, according to PFF.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell, a former NFL quarterback, knows the difficulties of playing the position. McCarthy will be given every shot to usurp Sam Darnold for the QB1 gig, but it's possible the 21-year-old quarterback will be given a year to sit before being thrown into fire.

With their franchise QB in place, the Vikings must now turn their attention towards extending all-world receiver Justin Jefferson, lest they deprive McCarthy of his best weapon.

