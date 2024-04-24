Highlights JJ Redick is a serious candidate for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching position.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Redick has completed one interview with the Hornets for their open head coaching position and may soon get a second.

"He's a serious candidate." -Shams Charania

Charania added that Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee and Lindsey Harding of the G League's Stockton Kings are other serious candidates. Charania said the Hornets have cast a wide net during the search and interviewed many assistant coaches.

Charania reported that Redick has expressed a strong desire to coach, and if he doesn't land the Hornets job, could interview for future open positions.

Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA and retired in 2021. Since then, he has become a prominent media analyst. Redick does live games with ESPN and appears on ESPN daytime shows. He also hosts his own podcast, "The Old Man and the Three," and recently started a podcast alongside LeBron James called "Mind the Game."

During that time, Redick has become one of the most popular media figures in sports and has earned praise for his sharp analysis and interviewing skills.

The Next Hornets Coach Has Their Work Cut Out For Them

Whoever the Hornets hire as head coach will have a challenging job of turning around the franchise

Whether Redick lands the Hornets head coaching job or another candidate, that person will have their hands full turning around one of the NBA's most woeful franchises.

The Hornets have not made the playoffs in eight seasons and have only posted a winning record once in those eight years. Over the past two seasons, they've won a combined 48 games.

The Hornets certainly have young talent in Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, and Mark Williams. They'll also have another high draft pick this June. However, it remains to be seen if those players can form the core of a winning team.

Miller showed a ton of promise in his rookie year and put up impressive scoring numbers, averaging 17.3 points per game on 44 percent shooting. His silky offensive game earned him comparisons to Paul George.

However, putting up big numbers on a bad team is different than doing it on a nightly basis for a playoff contender. Miller is just 21, so he has time to grow into that player.

The bigger question may be if Ball can stay healthy enough to be part of a winning team going forward. The 22-year-old point guard has played just 56 combined games over the last two seasons, stalling out what looked like a promising career. Ball has struggled with his efficiency at times, but his court vision is already elite. If he can stay healthy, he could form a dynamic offensive pairing with Miller.

Still, those are just two pieces of the puzzle. Whoever becomes the next head coach will likely still be looking at a multi-year rebuild.