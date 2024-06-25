Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers were prepared to sign Dan Hurley as their new head coach until he rejected them.

JJ Redick might have been the second choice, but he was humble enough to accept and joke about it.

The former Duke star knows how hot his seat can get if the Lakers aren't close to winning a championship this season.

The L.A. Lakers appeared to be zeroing in on JJ Redick for their head coaching vacancy when reports emerged about Dan Hurley being a surprising contender for the position. But within a few days, the UConn Huskies coach was out of the picture and Redick was formally appointed on Monday.

During his introductory press conference, Redick addressed the Lakers' interest in Hurley prior to signing him, while making sure to bring out the lighter side of the matter.

"Dan Hurley is a two-time national champion at UConn. I am a two-time 55 Swish League Champion in the third- and fourth-grade division. I understood."

Redick's lack of experience has been the talk of the town since he was first linked to the job. His only coaching gig was as a volunteer fourth-grade head coach at the Brooklyn Basketball Academy. But he is humble enough to accept the criticism and make jokes at his own expense.

The Lakers could certainly use some accountability and honesty after Redick's predecessor, Darvin Ham, had the locker room turn on him because of accountability issues.

Redick Understands Expectations That Come with Lakers Job

It's always championship or bust in LA

As a legendary franchise in a big market, expectations for the Lakers are always sky-high. Those expectations are why LA has 17 championship banners hanging in the Crypto.com Arena.

It only gets worse now that their arch-rivals, the Boston Celtics , won their 18th title and overtook the Lakers' tally. Redick was quick to acknowledge this.

"Sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are. The (Lakers) have some of the most passionate fans around the world and the expectation is a championship...That's what I signed up for."

The Lakers last won a championship in 2020, and the closest they've come since was a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2023, where they fell flat against the Denver Nuggets .

Redick and LA's front office have a mammoth task ahead of them as they prepare for next season. The Western Conference has become a bloodbath and the journey to a championship in Tinseltown seems arduous right now.

Redick Detailed the Moment He Realized He Wanted to Coach

Held job interviews last summer

During the presser, Redick confirmed he had interviewed for the Toronto Raptors head coach position last year. Darko Rajaković was eventually appointed, but that's when Redick knew this was a job he wanted to pursue.

"The last year, I spent a lot of time talking to coaches, talking to GMs, and picking their brains...The further I got into those conversations...I just felt like this is what I'm supposed to be doing."

Redick acknowledged he has a lot of work ahead of him as history hasn't always been kind to rookie head coaches. There have been some, like Steve Kerr and Larry Bird, who hit it out of the park. But there are cases like Jason Kidd and Derek Fisher that went horribly wrong.

Only time will tell which side of basketball history Redick ends up on.