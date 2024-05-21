Highlights The Lakers have interviewed JJ Redick, comparing his potential to coaching legend Pat Riley.

The L.A. Lakers haven't been able to find sustained success with a head coach for quite some time. Even though Frank Vogel won a title with the Lakers in 2020, he only lasted three seasons there. Since Phil Jackson left in 2011, the Lakers have employed seven head coaches on either a full-time or interim basis, with only one title in the last 13 years.

It's been a long time since Jackson walked through the doors in L.A. and led the team from the bench. The Lakers are looking for a new head coach again after firing Darvin Ham a few weeks ago.

The team is searching for someone who will have staying power and bring a fresh mindset to the bright lights of Hollywood. One of the head coaching candidates the team has already interviewed is drawing wide praise around the league as perhaps the next iteration of a Lakers legend and the team's front office looks to be enamored with what he can do for the team.

JJ Redick Drawing Comparisons to Pat Riley

The Lakers love his potential

JJ Redick , the current ESPN/ABC analyst and former NBA pro, is one of three candidates who have already met formally with the Lakers for the head coaching position. Redick, former Charlotte Hornet coach James Borrego, and Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell have all interviewed for the open role. The Lakers are said to want to interview Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, and Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn as they continue their search.

But, according to The Athletic, the Lakers have reportedly told league sources that the team is infatuated with Redick's potential, comparing him to Pat Riley. Riley, who played for the Lakers in the 1970s and was an assistant coach for three seasons before taking over in 1981, led the Lakers to four championships in the 1980s. As the head coach of the "Showtime" Lakers, Riley helped navigate big personalities and get the most out of squads that included Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, Michael Cooper, and more. Riley himself is a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, having gone on to lead the New York Knicks and Miami Heat from the bench before moving upstairs to become the Heat's team president in 2008, a role he still is in today.

The Lakers see Redick as a version of Riley, who has basketball savvy about him, but can also help lead the team in the present and going forward. While it has been reported that star LeBron James won't be involved in the head coaching search, it can't hurt Redick's chances that he hosts a podcast with Redick.

How James' Relationship with Redick Could Help

They have worked well together before

James and Redick host Mind the Game, a podcast that features the two breaking down the game of basketball. It is a no-frills podcast with two basketball junkies talking about the game they love. This clip where Redick and James discuss out-of-bounds plays and how to run them perfectly shows how the two can work together.

It has been reported that James has not contacted the front office about Redick and that the organization ultimately decides who to hire. The more important factor for the front office is reportedly how the next coach works with Anthony Davis, who is 31 years old, compared to James, who is turning 40.

Redick has been praised for his basketball acumen, having gone to Duke and played under Mike Krzyzewski, winning the Wooden Award in 2006 as the best collegiate basketball player in the country. He played 15 seasons in the NBA before transitioning to media roles with Yahoo Sports, The Ringer, and ESPN. He currently is a part of ESPN/ABC's top broadcast team and will be a prominent voice the rest of the playoffs alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

It remains to be seen how the Lakers' search will play out but Redick has impressed the front office and could be the answer for the team moving forward, although some may not agree.