The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham after an early exit in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The historic franchise began its search for a new skipper immediately, and three leading candidates have emerged - James Borrego, Sam Cassell, and JJ Redick.

Borrego, who coached the Charlotte Hornets for three seasons from 2019-2022, is the only one of the three who has had previous NBA head coaching experience. Cassell is on Joe Mazulla's staff for the Boston Celtics and previously held an assistant position with the Philadelphia 76ers. Redick retired from his playing days in 2021. He got into broadcasting quickly with ESPN and now looks to get back on the court as a head coach.

Redick and LeBron James host the Mind the Game podcast. It would certainly be an interesting dynamic to see a player and his coach on the same podcast. However, Redick does not have any NBA coaching experience. It would be a questionable fit on paper for a team that is looking to win now filled with veterans.

What Can Redick Bring to Los Angeles?

The former knockdown shooter could bring much-needed three-point offense to the Lakers

If Redick wins the position, his success as a shooter from his playing days will help improve Los Angeles' lack of three-point shooting. He and James frequently draw up plays on a coach's board to demonstrate specific actions on Mind the Game.

Los Angeles Lakers 2023-2024 3PT Shooting Stats Category Value NBA Rank 3PM 11.8 24 3PA 31.4 28 3PT% 35.4 21

If the Lakers are to improve their spacing, they need to bring in more shooters to surround James and Anthony Davis. This allows both superstars to operate in space. If the defense focuses too much on them and collapses, either one is capable of making the right pass to an open shooter.

This season, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and Taurean Prince were the only consistent threats from beyond the arc. Max Christie's minutes fluctuated, and Gabe Vincent only managed to play 11 games in an injury-riddled campaign. The Lakers acquired Spencer Dinwiddie via the buyout market, but he did not give them the offensive boost they needed from deep.

Exploring the Trade Market

Atlanta has an intriguing piece for the Lakers

Los Angeles is constantly in the news as a trade destination. Trae Young has popped up in trade rumors quickly to start the offseason. The Atlanta Hawks might be headed toward a rebuild after winning the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Pelinka could add a volume shooter, elite playmaker, and all-star point guard in Young next to James and Davis. James will turn 40 on December 30, and Young extends the Lakers' competitive window if Father Time affects James.

Los Angeles has a lot of decisions to make this summer. No matter who is selected as head coach, Pelinka must make changes to the roster for the Lakers to get back in contention in a tough Western Conference.