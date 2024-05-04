Highlights JJ Redick and LeBron James share a deep knowledge and respect for basketball.

Their podcast "Mind the Game" showcases their shared understanding of game strategy.

Redick's coaching potential for the Lakers is fueled by his basketball expertise and partnership with LeBron.

It's no secret that it can be hard to coach LeBron James. James has been coached by a number of coaches during his time in the NBA and has had a say in a few of the coaching changes. Does the name David Blatt ring a bell? Earlier today, Darvin Ham was given his pink slip by the Los Angeles Lakers after two seasons. The speculation immediately ramped up as to who would be the next head coach of the Lakers.

One of the most intriguing names on the list is JJ Redick. The 15-year pro and former Naismith Award winner, who is currently an analyst on ESPN's lead basketball broadcasting team, is also the co-host of "Mind The Game," a basketball-focused podcast. Who is Redick's co-host?

None other than LeBron himself. Does that give him a leg up in the running for the Lakers' job? A clip from a recent episode shows that Redick could have the knowledge to lead the huddles courtside in L.A.

What "Mind the Game" Has Shown About JJ and LeBron's Dynamic

The two can sit and talk basketball for hours

What has drawn many people to "Mind the Game" is that it isn't like many other sports-based talk shows. Most shows attempt to have some flair with the hosts who have big personalities and are incredibly critical of players.

"Mind the Game" is just two guys who love basketball breaking down the beauty and strategy of the game. The show opened up without any sponsors and is produced by the production companies of Redick and James and most episodes are just the two of them sitting in a room and talking basketball.

In a clip from a recent episode, you can see the two hosts discussing how they would handle an out-of-bounds play if a shooter was on a hot streak and the team wanted to keep getting him the ball. James asks Redick to break out a clipboard, and the two go to work designing a play.

Not only is this clip impressive because the two of them can discuss exactly how to run the play and what a defender would do in the situation, but they were both able to remember a specific instance where this play was used in a real NBA game. That can almost give Lakers fans an idea of how their working relationship would be if Redick was the one leading the team.

How Redick and James Could Work Together on the Lakers

Dreaming up plays after practice

By watching "Mind the Game," fans are able to see how James and Redick see the game and are able to visualize just how scenarios might arise. Plenty of people can think of that kind of stuff, but not many can quickly predict how the defense may react and the best way to attack that reaction. That's what makes their partnership on the podcast special, as it is made for basketball junkies by basketball junkies.

LeBron has always seemed to have the most success when he was in situations with coaches he respected for their knowledge of the game. He had a lot of success with Erik Spoelstra and has continued to praise Coach Spo long after he left the Miami Heat.

James similarly wanted Tyronn Lue to take over for David Blatt in Cleveland because of the respect and friendship he had with him, and that move helped them win a championship together. James clearly has respect for Redick's knowledge. Whether they get the chance to be on the same bench remains to be seen.