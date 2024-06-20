Highlights JJ Redick, the former NBA star turned analyst, is a prime candidate for the Lakers' head coaching position.

Redick's connections to Detroit's front office and Duke University make him a potential candidate for the Pistons' head coaching vacancy.

The Pistons are seeking a coach to guide them back to the postseason after the unexpected firing of Monty Williams, emphasizing the need for the right hiring decision.

JJ Redick has kept himself busy in the few years since retiring from the NBA following the 2020-21 season. After an NBA career spanning 15 seasons with six different teams, the former three-point specialist has spent his time as an analyst for ESPN, along with hosting his own podcast, "The Old Man and the Three", and more recently starting the highly-successful "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James.

Despite taking on a post-playing career that still puts himself in the basketball spotlight, Redick has seemingly been looking to find his way back onto an NBA team - as a head coach. Considering Redick's rapport with James, the 39-year-old has been an obvious and oft-mentioned candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching vacancy.

While he has been connected to the Lakers in recent weeks, Los Angeles has yet to officially make the hire, and now the hopeful player-turned-coach is reportedly being viewed by other teams - including the Detroit Pistons.

"James Borrego could be a name to watch, league sources told Yahoo Sports, as well as ESPN analyst JJ Redick. Redick is currently a prime candidate for the Lakers job, so it isn’t known how much traction Detroit could actually gain." -Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports

The Pistons somewhat surprisingly parted ways with veteran head coach Monty Williams just one year into a lucrative six-year, $78.5 million contract that brought him to Detroit last summer. Williams' confusing roster decisions and reported disagreements within the organization led to a firing that resulted in the team's owner, Tom Gores, biting the bullet on the $65 million still owed to the 52-year-old.

Now, the seemingly directionless Pistons again are on the search for the coach who can lead the franchise back to the postseason alongside the team's star, Cade Cunningham.

Detroit Needs a Leader in the Locker Room

Redick would need to connect with the young Pistons better than his predecessor

Retired from the league for less than four years, Redick knows the ins and outs of the modern NBA, and therefore what it takes to win in an era dominated by spacing and versatility.

As a first-time head coach, it's difficult to truly evaluate how Redick would perform leading an inexperienced Detroit roster, especially when compared to the age and talent he would be working with in Los Angeles. Considering his relative youth and established playing career, Redick should be viewed as a players' coach, a trait the Pistons may need from their next candidate.

Detroit Pistons Past Coaches Category Stan Van Gundy Dwane Casey Monty Williams Seasons 4 5 1 Overall Record 152-176 121-263 14-68 Best Finish 44-38 23-59 14-68

Redick also has a connection to Detroit's recently hired President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon. The pair both played college ball at Duke University - albeit at different times. Langdon also acquired Redick in a trade while he was the GM of the New Orleans Pelicans, providing some context for the latter's reported connection to the Pistons.

While the signs are still pointing to Redick ending up with the Lakers, the Pistons are reasonably doing their due diligence after firing their head coach nearly two months after their season's end. Detroit will have a number of options to search through, including former Charlotte Hornets' coach James Borrego and a handful of qualified assistant coaches. After ending the franchise's last head coaching deal half a decade early, the Pistons cannot afford to mess up their next one.